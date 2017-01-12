EXCHANGE NOTICE, 12 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



NEXSTIM PLC: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH THE CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL LOAN AND DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 3 262 794 new shares subscribed with the convertible capital loan of Nexstim plc will be traded on First North Finland together with the old shares as of 13 January 2017.



A total of 5 372 641 new shares subscribed in the directed issue of Nexstim plc will be traded on First North Finland together with the old shares as of 13 January 2017.



Identifiers of Nexstim plc's share:



Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 55 723 184



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 12.1.2017 OSAKKEET



NEXSTIM OYJ: VAIHTOVELKAKIRJALAINALLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET JA SUNNATTU ANTI



Nexstim Oyj:n vaihtovelkakirjalainalla merkityt yhteensä 3.262.794 uutta osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 13.1.2017 alkaen.



Nexstim Oyj:n suunnatussa annissa merkityt yhteensä 5.372.641 uutta osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 13.1.2017 alkaen.



Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 55.723.184



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260