The Dalmore Release 50 Year Old Single Malt to Mark Half a Century of Richard Paterson's Pioneering Whisky-making

GLASGOW, Scotland, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The definitive luxury malt, The Dalmore is set to release an exceptionally rare, Domaine Henri Giraud champagne-finished, 50 year old single malt to mark its Master Distiller Richard Paterson's 50th year in the whisky industry.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8016351-the-dalmore-50-single-malt-richard-paterson

Building on the celebrations surrounding Richard's 50th anniversary, the limited edition, The Dalmore 50 year old has been meticulously crafted in partnership with four other legendary luxury houses, to serve as a fitting tribute to each year of his illustrious career.

With up to 50 decanters released, which will be hand-filled on order, The Dalmore 50 has been matured in American white oak, Matusalem oloroso sherry casks from the world renowned Gonzalez Byass Bodega and port Colheita pipes from the Douro region of Portugal, before undertaking a final finesse for 50 days in rare champagne casks from Domaine Henri Giraud.

Paterson did not select the champagne cask by chance. Considered to be one of the region's hidden gems, Domaine Henri Giraud family estate is regularly lauded by experts from around the globe and is one of the only champagne houses to still mature their wines in casks. The casks selected have a unique intensity and aromatic complexity, giving Paterson the final flourish of wood needed to create this exceptional expression.

To hold this unique whisky, the artisans at prestigious French crystal house Baccarat have skilfully created crystal decanters, each of which will be held within a presentation case designed and crafted by the accomplished furniture makers at LINLEY.

Finally, each decanter will be adorned with a solid silver stag, created by silversmiths Hamilton & Inches, holder of The Royal Warrant.

Richard Paterson, Master Distiller at The Dalmore said: "This is a special year for me so I chose to finesse this whisky in a champagne cask, as this magnificent drink is synonymous with celebratory occasions.

"Bringing the champagne together with Matusalem oloroso sherry and port is perhaps the greatest example to date of our ability to innovate in both maturation and cask finishing while preserving the signature flavours of The Dalmore."

For further information please contact: Jenna Ciancia / Rory Brown at jciancia@webershandwick.com / rory.brown@webershandwick.com or +44 0131-556-6649.



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454254/Domaine_Henri_Giraud.jpg )



Video:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8016351-the-dalmore-50-single-malt-richard-paterson

