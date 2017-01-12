CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Chinook Energy Inc. (TSX: CKE) ("Chinook" or the "Company") announced today that each of Donald Archibald, Matthew Brister and Stuart Clark, directors of the Company, have advised the Board of Directors of the Company that they will not be standing for re-election at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on May 11, 2017 (the "Meeting"). The remaining directors of the Company, each of whom are independent directors, being Jill Angevine, Robert Herdman, Robert Iverach and Grant Wierzba, have advised the Board that they intend to stand for re-election as directors at the Meeting. In addition, Walter Vrataric, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has been nominated by the Board to stand for election as a nominee director at the Meeting. Prior to finalizing the documentation in connection with the Meeting, the Board will determine whether an additional nominee will stand for election as a director of the Company at the Meeting, however, the Board is mindful that the reduction in the size of the Board is appropriate in the context of Chinook's evolved focus on its existing core Montney assets at Birley/Umbach.

About Chinook Energy Inc.

Chinook is a Calgary-based public oil and natural gas exploration and development company which is focussed on realizing per share growth from its existing core Montney assets at Birley/Umbach.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains forward-looking statements as to Chinook's expectations or beliefs relating to future events or results, including: the individuals who will be standing for re-election or election as directors of the Company, as applicable, at the Meeting and the date of the Meeting. These statements represent the expectations or beliefs of management of Chinook which are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at this time. The composition of the individuals to stand for re-election or election as directors of the Company, as applicable, at the Meeting involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results in the future to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Chinook undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Chinook Energy Inc.

Walter Vrataric

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 261-6883



Chinook Energy Inc.

Jason Dranchuk

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

(403) 261-6883

www.chinookenergyinc.com



