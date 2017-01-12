

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee advanced against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Thursday, as regional stocks gained after the President-elect Donald Trump failed to announce stringent visa rules for software services exporters.



The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 106.75 points or 0.39 percent at 27,247, while the broader Nifty index finished higher at 8,407, up 0.32 percent or 26.55 points.



The government will issue consumer price inflation for December and industrial production data for November after the market close.



The rupee that ended Wednesday's trading at 68.21 versus the greenback advanced to a 6-day high of 67.98. If the rupee gains further, 66.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX