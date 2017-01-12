INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 11-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 74.59p

INCLUDING current year revenue 74.68p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.64m

Borrowing Level: 15%

---

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 11-January-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.82p

INCLUDING current year revenue 191.04p