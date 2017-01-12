FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTCQB: TKCI) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent with Brand Strategy Group International, to engage in brand license and management within a broad range of categories. TKCI has identified Brand Strategy Group Inc. (BSGI) as its first potential licensing partner. BSGI owns all intellectual property, licenses, trademarks and trade names associated with the men's fashion brand, Phillip Acker™.

The Phillip Acker™ brand reflects a sense of style that allows individuals to wear their clothes and accessories to work or a night on the town. Phillip Acker™ is best described as contemporary streetwear that is identified as casual, yet aggressive at the same time. It is a brand that is comfortable and edgy, yet raw and clean.

"This is a great opportunity for Turnkey to expand its business opportunities and for Brand Strategy Group Inc. to take the corporation to the next level by allowing Phillip Acker™ to become publicly traded. The next few weeks will allow Turnkey and Brand Strategy Group International to structure an agreement that will offer shareholders optimal value," stated Timothy S. Hart, CFO.

About Turnkey Capital Inc.

Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTCQB: TKCI) is a business advisory company that aligns with, and builds value in private, public, and development-stage companies. Turnkey Capital provides a wide array of services such as equity and debt financing for growth, strategic operational and management resources, as well as financial advice, modeling, and long term corporate and shareholder support.

Turnkey Capital approaches venture-capital from a financial perspective, placing capital structure and shareholder relations as Key Imperatives. The core strength of Turnkey Capital is understanding and implementing the vital aspects required to grow and/or turnaround companies to place them on a path to profitability and sustainability.

Turnkey Capital engages companies that have missing ingredients within the financials and operations of their company that restrict their ability to expand and establishes value for company shareholders by securing debt and equity positions in select companies -- building a pool of undervalued companies that Turnkey Capital will endeavor to increase in value -- thereby enabling TKCI shareholders to benefit from increased value alongside client companies.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Turnkey Capital Inc. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

