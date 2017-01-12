Worldwide Small Cell Power Amplifier Market is Projected to Reach US$6.98 bn by 2024; A Probable Solution to Missing Link Between Growing Indoor Data Usage and Bigger Bandwidths | TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2015, the global small cell power amplifier market was dominated by players such as Broadcom Corporation, Qorvo, Inc., ANADIGICS, Inc., and RFHIC Corporation. Each of the leaders in the global small cell power amplifier market were showing a high rate of investment in product development and innovation such as the incorporation of LTE into small cell applications and have held huge shares in the regional markets of North America and Europe.

As per a research report released by leading market intelligence firm, Transparency Market Research, the global small cell power amplifier market is a moderately competitive field marked by a very fast rate of change in technologies used. A lot of these players cater to the high demand segment of indoor coverage. In terms of revenue, the global small cell power amplifier market is expected to reach US$1.42 bn by the end of 2016. Its revenue is projected to reach US$6.98 bn by the end of 2024, after exhibiting a very strong CAGR of 22.0% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Indoor Internet Usage Creates Need for Bigger Bandwidths

"Close to 80% of the overall data usage today comes from indoor networks and devices. The incoming wireless devices and smartphones across all economic classes and all regions is pressuring for a greater penetration rate of internet services. Not only that, but it is also creating a staggering demand for higher bandwidth in these indoor networks to provide sufficient speeds to the growing number of devices that are getting connected to these networks. The global small cell power amplifier market fits this niche perfectly as it can easily provide the feature of added bandwidth to networks. This is consequently becoming the leading driver for the global small cell power amplifier market," states a TMR analyst.

Another factor augmenting the global small cell power amplifier market is the increasing instances of urban canyons across the world. The number of data network users in the urban areas has grown to a point where data traffic has gotten extremely congested in multiple locations, causing the slowdown of networks or for them to fail for users completely. These gaps in network communication - commonly known as urban data canyons - can be resolved through the use of picocells, which as a special kind of small cells. They can allow a large pool of users to connect to a wider bandwidth and eventually provide better handover capabilities.

Outdoor Acquisition and Municipality Approvals Still Sluggish in Several Regions

The installation of small cell power amplifiers and their stations requires a considerable volume of area which can already be difficult to acquire within urban and developed areas. It has also been noticed that the overall rate at which a municipality can approve requests for the installation of these stations can be slow and often met with denials, further hindering the global small cell power amplifier market. Additionally, small cell manufacturers have to compete with their greater version, the macrocell, for access, usage rate, and overall demand. The telecom markets for these cells work on a set structure of hierarchy, where small cells are used as a complementary bonus to macrocells. This negates the use and demand for small cell power amplifiers in a lot of regions.

"Despite the current state of the telecom industry, the global small cell power amplifier market is highly likely to be an integral part of the network chains across the world. With the growing focus given to user experience, network quality, customer feedback and telecom improvements, telecom names are more than willing to provide a heterogeneous network, which holds a very high scope of use of small cells and small cell power amplifiers," adds the analyst.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Small Cell Power Amplifier Market (End Users - Small Cell Base Stations, Datacards with Terminals, Customer Premises Equipment, Power Amplifier Driver, and Wideband Instrumentation; Gain in Amplifier - 27.5 dB, 32 dB, 36 dB, and 39 dB) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 - 2024."

Key segments of the Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market

Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market, 2016 - 2024: By End Users

Small Cell Base Stations

Datacards with Terminals

Customer Premises Equipment

Power Amplifier Driver

Wideband Instrumentation

Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market, 2016 - 2024: By Gain in Amplifier

27.5 dB

32 dB

36 dB

39 dB

Others

Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market, 2015 - 2023: By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan

China

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

& U.A.E

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

