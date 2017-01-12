HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Alma Media Corporation - Stock Exchange Release - 12 January 2017, at 2:00 p.m. (EET)
The change of Alma Media Corporation's trading code from ALN1V to ALMA will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 17 January 2017. At the same time Company's issuer code is changed from ALN to ALMA.
Updated identifiers:
Company name:
Alma Media Corporation
New trading code:
ALMA
New Issuer code:
ALMA
ISIN code:
FI0009013114
Order book ID:
29471
For further information, please contact:
Alma Media Corporation
Rauno Heinonen,
Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Tel: +358-106652251
Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, main media, www.almamedia.fi
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/alma-media/r/alma-media-corporation--change-of-trading-and-issuer-codes,c2164900