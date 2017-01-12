Alma Media Corporation: Change of Trading and Issuer Codes

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The change of Alma Media Corporation's trading code from ALN1V to ALMA will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 17 January 2017. At the same time Company's issuer code is changed from ALN to ALMA.

Updated identifiers:

Company name: Alma Media Corporation New trading code: ALMA New Issuer code: ALMA ISIN code: FI0009013114 Order book ID: 29471

