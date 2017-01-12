PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 --American Green, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERBB) is pleased to announce the addition of three additional products to its store online store located at www.americangreencbd.com. Based on feedback from purchasers and other interested parties, two flavors of e-liquid, a full-size version of the balm and a tincture will be available for purchase starting Friday. Product-specific imagery will also be available with descriptions for each, making informed purchases easier for people not already familiar with the application and use of CBD-related items.

"Store improvement will always be ongoing, but we're very happy to be augmenting what is available this week for clients visiting www.americangreencbd.com," said David Gwyther, Chairman and acting president at American Green. "Finding the highest quality CBD products and offering the most popular varieties at competitive prices will be our ongoing store strategy. Shareholders and customers can check in from time to time and expect it to continue to grow by serving people's needs and desires. The response thus far has been very positive and we're eager to continue our expansion," Mr. Gwyther concluded.

In other news the company is excited to announce the addition of Jessica Manley and the JCM Group to the staff at American Green. With experience in supply-side management and organization as well as familiarity with social media Jessica and her company have been interfacing with American Green for several years. As the company expands its social media presence and market footprint, JCM Group will be needed more and more. Her quick adoption to concepts and awareness of the market make her an outstanding addition to the team. We welcome Ms. Manley to American Green and are excited for the potential that she holds for the company in general and by extension to shareholder value.

About American Green, Corp.

American Green, Corp., became one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the medical cannabis industry in the world, beginning in 2009, with the introduction of the ZaZZZ machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines. Now, with over 50,000 individual shareholders, the largest shareholder base of any cannabis-related public company in the US, American Green's mission is to be the cannabis & industrial hemp industry, seed-to sale innovator, leveraging our team of professionals, as well as value-added companies and products - spanning cultivation, manufacturing and extraction, retail, and community outreach. We strive to develop sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value, and awareness beyond our industries.

