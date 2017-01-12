LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Bellatora Inc. (OTC: ECGR)

Dear fellow Shareholders,

I am pleased to update you on Bellatora Inc. (OTC: ECGR), formerly Onco Medical (ONCO), business successes and initiatives for 2017 to further the company's goals and enhance overall shareholder value.

The past few months have been very exciting at Bellatora. The Company has experienced positive transformations and changes that have allowed the Company to attain its next stages of growth.

We are fanatically passionate about our industry and are positioned to be the innovator of technology and closed loop systems that protect our consumers beyond FDA entry level requirements for vaporizer technology use of tobacco as well as medical and medicinal uses of Marijuana.

The market size of big tobacco is massive. The global cigarette retail value in 2014 was $744 billion, representing sales to more than 1 billion smokers worldwide. eCigarettes present one of the most serious threats to the traditional tobacco industry -- which is struggling to combat smoking bans, rising taxes, and increased health awareness. Americans buy more electronic cigarettes and other vaping products than anyone else in the world, and in 2015, the U.S. accounted for over 40 percent of the $8 billion market, according to Euromonitor International.

The global eCigarette market is expected to grow to over $50 billion by 2025, at an estimated CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 22.36% from 2015 to 2025, according to Research and Markets. Other experts like Wells Fargo Securities analyst Bonnie Herzog, expect U.S. use of eCigarettes and vaporizers to overtake combustible cigarettes in 10 years.

At the same time, legal marijuana is the fastest growing industry in the United States today, due to the legalization of marijuana in some states with the potential of national legalization in the not so distant future. In 2016 the legal marijuana market in the USA is projected to surpass $7.1 billion, and by 2020 it is expected to top $22 billion. It is no surprise, that according to Gallup, 58% of Americans now support legalization of cannabis for adult recreational use, and a separate poll by Harris found 81% of Americans support legalization for medical use.

Bellatora is well positioned to lead in these industries. Our products include next generation eLiquids to comply with the highest FDA rating obtainable as well as much higher ratings than the standard entry level FDA regulations state for other variable ingredients intended for human consumption. These American made eLiquids are third-party tested and veri ed from a certi ed clean room. This reduces potential contamination, insuring a superior product, purity, and freshness, while removing avoidable health risk factors.

Bellatora's vaporizer products including eCigars, eCigarillos, eCigarettes, and Mods, are second and third generation devices, which consist of higher-capacity lithium batteries and atomizers with the ability to re ll with an eLiquid.

Bellatora vaporizer products do an excellent job of simulating tobacco and marijuana smoking through inhalation of eLiquid and marijuana (HEMP PLUS(CBD Oils) and THC blends) oil vapor.

Inhalation is accomplished without the traditional burning, therefore the consumer is not inhaling a vast array of chemical compounds and harmful carcinogens that occur through combustion of tobacco and marijuana.

In closing, I would like to express our continued appreciation for your support as fellow shareholders and as we move forward into an exciting new future. I have 100% con dence in our business plan and in the ability of our management team to execute it pro tably on behalf of our shareholders.

Going forward, our objective as always is to achieve our stated goals e ectively, e ciently, and honestly and to take advantage of new opportunities as they arise. We remain committed to open communication with our shareholders, and communicating our vision. We are shareholders too with a deep commitment to the growth of Bellatora and its future.

I look forward to providing continued updates on our progress and thank-you once again for your continued con dence and support. For more information you can visit our investor center on our website. If you have any questions please call our investor hotline at 1 (949) 53-INVEST. We are eager to answer any questions you may have.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Atom Miller

CEO/ Director

About Bellatora Inc.

Bellatora's purpose is to provide superior and innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids o ering tobacco and marijuana smokers a healthier lifestyle alternative, while not polluting the environment for others. The freedom to vape. The liberty to enjoy.

An established American marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of electronic vaporizers and eLiquids, Bellatora's line up of premium quality electronic vaporizers, cigars, cigarillos, and cigarettes as well as eLiquids used in electronic vaping devices, provide signi cantly lower health risks, as well as product discreteness, and controlled active ingredient concentrations from tobacco and marijuana products.

Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR (OTC: ECGR). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that a ect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally quali ed by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates,""expects,""believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quali ed. Future events and actual results could di er materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and lings with the OTC Markets Group.

