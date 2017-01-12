Intermedia Restructures Worldwide Sales Organization to Support Growing Channel Ecosystem

Channel-first cloud applications provider expands sales organization and hires new industry sales leaders

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Intermedia, a leading cloud business applications provider, today announced the launch of a new sales organization structure, providing increased support to its channel ecosystem. To ignite this growth, Intermedia has brought new leaders into its sales leadership team with career experience at leading companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, Ingram Micro and others.

"As our business continues to grow and develop, our company is in a very fortunate situation to be able to attract some of the industry's most talented business professionals," said Eric Martorano, SVP of Worldwide Sales at Intermedia. "We've achieved great success building a sales organization which has been centered on executional excellence. To continue this growth trajectory, now is the time to bring on additional experience and talent to expand our go-to-market capabilities. Intermedia's new sales structure provides significantly greater leadership and support to the Channel, one of our company's greatest assets."

"Eric Martorano joined Intermedia from Microsoft to help us continue to build out a world-class sales organization," said Michael Gold, CEO of Intermedia. "Under Eric's leadership, we've begun to scale our channel business at an accelerated rate and have invested in developing a new sales organization with additional leadership from around the industry to support our company's growth plans."

Intermedia announces new sales structure and leadership team

To support the restructuring of its channel ecosystem, Intermedia is increasing investments across nearly every sales function, from customer and partner account management to sales enablement and engineering. "We've listened to our partners," continued Martorano. "We've heard that they want more enablement and support, so we've added that. We've heard that they wanted more engagement from their Account Managers, so we have made it possible for our sales team to engage more deeply by decreasing the number of partners managed by each representative. We're bringing on new leaders with significant worldwide sales experience to drive our global sales initiatives. In fact, Intermedia has redesigned its sales organization, appointing a combination of existing and newly hired executives to lead departments focused on inbound sales, field sales, sales enablement and engineering, distribution and strategic communities, sales operations, and business and partner development."

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a one-stop shop for cloud business applications. Its Office in the Cloud' suite integrates the essential IT applications that companies need to do business, including email, voice, file backup and sharing, conferencing, instant messaging, identity and access management, mobility, security and archiving - all delivered by a single provider and integrated into one control panel. Intermedia services offer enterprise-grade security, a 99.999 percent uptime service level agreement and award-winning 24/7 support, as certified by J.D. Power and TSIA.

Intermedia's over 700 employees serve over 1,000,000 users across more than 85,000 businesses and 6,000 active partners, including VARs, MSPs, distributors and telecoms. Its Partner Program lets partners sell under their own brand with control over billing, pricing and other elements of their customer relationships. Intermedia is the world's largest independent provider of Exchange email in the cloud and a leading cloud voice provider. For more information, visit Intermedia.net.

