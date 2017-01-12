Frost & Sullivan Awards Gala Draws in Top Industry Leaders for Prestigious Recognition

Best Practices Awards presented to companies for game-changing products, continued innovation, and strong leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan honored recipients at its 2017 Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala held January 11, 2017 in La Jolla at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla.

The Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

Awarded companies included:

Aclara Technologies LLC - 2016 Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award

2016 US Automotive Technicians' Choice: Overall Best Brand of Handheld Diagnostic Tools Award

2016 US Automotive Technicians' Choice: Overall Best Brand of Power Tools Award

2016 US Automotive Technicians' Choice: Overall Best Brand of Tool Storage Units Award

2016 US Automotive Technicians' Choice: Overall Best Brand of Pneumatic/Air Tools Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

