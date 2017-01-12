Swiftpage Raises the Bar for CRM Software Connectivity and Performance with All New Act! App on Google Play and Apple App Store

Latest version of Act! provides purpose-built mobile app Act! Companion, deeper integrations, and increased compatibility in order to maximize customer productivity and subscription value

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Swiftpage, the maker of Act! and a leading provider of software and services that help small and mid-sized businesses grow, today announced the availability of Act! v19, their latest release of Act!, in North America, Australia and New Zealand, and International English. The new software will be released in French and German markets in the coming months.

Designed to maximize productivity and subscription value, Act! boasts a new Connection: Act! Companion mobile app, along with various customer requested enhancements, including over 30 revamped standard reports, updates to the Web API resulting in deeper, more meaningful integrations and increased compatibility with Microsoft® Office applications users rely on daily to run their businesses.

"This is an important release that positions both our business and our customers for future success as we continue on the journey to transform the way our users manage their businesses," said Lorcan Malone, president and COO of Swiftpage. "Our customers need mobile flexibility, so we developed the new Act! Companion mobile app and we retooled Act! emarketing to significantly increase performance and functionality."

Active subscribers will gain access to the Act! v19 upgrade, and will also benefit from new developments in Customer Success resources and Connections between Act! and other popular business optimization tools. Subscribers can take advantage of newly designed feature tours and expert technical support to help them get the most from this release.

Overview of v19 Release Benefits

Act! v19 offers new Connections for Act! Premium subscribers, performance improvements for Act! emarketing, and numerous customer-driven feature enhancements.

New Connection for Act! Premium Subscribers: Act! Companion mobile app

Now available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Act! Companion is a native mobile app designed for both Android and iPhone that allows users to stay connected on the go. Users can get alerts for upcoming activities, easily capture notes during meetings, and email or call Act! Premium contacts directly from the app.

Improvements to the Web API

Users will benefit from more powerful integrations due to improvements to the Web API platform that allows deeper access to Act! Premium data and functionality.

Compatibility Updates

Act! v19 is now compatible with 64-bit editions of Microsoft® Office 2016, 2013, and 2010. Users can now work seamlessly between the applications.

Act! emarketing Improvements

Performance improvements to Act! emarketing allow users to send emarketing campaigns up to five times faster than before. Users can now quickly and easily view campaign history for individual contacts, with a new history overwrite that ensures contact information is always up-to-date. Plus, users no longer have to worry about accidental sends with an all new confirmation dialogue box.

Customer-Driven Feature Enhancements

Act! v19 features 30+ refreshed standard reports with relevant fields, along with default filters and sort orders that help users retrieve information quickly and easily. New file types ensure any preexisting customer reports are not affected.

Find a complete list of features and benefits of Act! v19 here.

