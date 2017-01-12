Seasoned Technology Executive Aditya Srivastava Joins Erecruit' as New SVP of Product Development

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Erecruit, the leading innovator in enterprise staffing software, VMS and onboarding solutions for large staffing firms and employers, today announced the appointment of Aditya Srivastava to the role of Senior Vice President of Product Development, effective immediately. In this role, Srivastava will lead all aspects of product development, and champion product innovation for Erecruit's solutions. Srivastava replaces Mark Rosenberg who previously led the product development organization through a successful growth phase.

"Erecruit is the undisputed leader in the staffing industry with a commitment to endless improvement and innovation, as proven by its recent momentum," said Aditya Srivastava. "The company's forward-thinking perspective on enterprise staffing software has uniquely shaped how the largest staffing firms are putting people to work. Erecruit's passion to accelerate the entire recruitment cycle and automate staffing firms' business processes is evident in its world-class, full-suite, cutting edge software platform. I'm excited to join the Erecruit team and to help build on the success that the company has enjoyed to date."

Srivastava is an accomplished technology veteran with executive leadership experience in enterprise software development, product strategy and product management. He brings a wide variety of software, hardware and cloud expertise to Erecruit customers, including extensive knowledge in building and deploying software designed to enhance business processes and drive efficiency, productivity and performance. Srivastava was the CTO and SVP of Product Development at i2 Technologies, an enterprise supply chain management software company. He was also the CTO and SVP of Product Development at JDA Software Group, a software company specializing in supply chain management. More recently, Srivastava held SVP of engineering positions at Watchguard Video, a market leader for law enforcement video systems, and Allegro Development, which specializes in risk management solutions for the energy sector.

"I am very pleased to welcome Aditya to our executive leadership team as Erecruit's new SVP, Product Development," said Dave Perotti, CEO, Erecruit. "Having worked closely with Aditya in the past, I am confident that his background coupled with his strategic and technical vision will further fuel our customers' business success. As I look at our competitors, Aditya has more development and technical depth than any of their respective technology leaders, which provides us a unique competitive advantage and illustrates our commitment to lead the industry with great people. As Erecruit shapes the future of how staffing firms serve clients and prospects, his invaluable experience will allow us to remain at the forefront of innovation in the staffing industry."

AboutErecruit

Erecruitis the leading innovator in enterprise staffing software, VMS and onboarding solutions for large staffing firms and employers.Erecruituses modern, standards-based technologies to provide a highly scalable and configurable solution that allows today's best firms to put their clients, candidates and vendors at the heart of their businesses.To learn more, visit www.erecruit.com.Erecruitis a trademark of Erecruit Holdings, LLC.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160906/404254LOGO