NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. ("Aurora")("Company")(TSX VENTURE: ACU)(OTCBB: AACTF)(FRANKFURT: A82) is pleased to announce the introduction of an enhanced version of its Decima™ inline measurement system for quality control of bifacial solar cells during production. Bifacial solar cells have an open and active backside which enables collection of reflected light available from the earth, rooftops, etc. generating up to 25% more energy than traditional cells. Aurora's system, called "Decima Gemini", consists of a specialized pair of Decima CD measurement heads. With this novel system, the sheet resistance of the wafers' back-surface field and emitter are measured accurately and simultaneously. Each Decima Gemini system is managed and controlled as a unit by Aurora's Veritas™ process visualization software.

This unique measurement capability results from Aurora's patented Infrared Reflectometry measurement technology, which measures doped semiconductor layers without contacting the cell or the need for an electrical junction between doped layers. Because of this, the Decima can accurately measure the bifacial cell's back-surface field without interference from wafer resistivity variations - a crucial need for this type of application. No other back-surface field measurement technique is currently available without the complicated use of monitor wafers that reduce production yield and prohibit complete monitoring of production.

The Decima Gemini product is designed as a unit to fit above and below a wafer conveyor, and measures 100 percent of wafers at full production line speeds. Aurora's Veritas™ process visualization software provides process engineers and operators with a simple, single point to monitor and control the critical back-surface field and emitter formation processes. Furthermore, the Decima Gemini systems provides spatially-resolved measurements to allow manufacturers to observe and control intra-wafer variations.

"The Decima Gemini, which we are currently installing with an existing customer on multiple lines, is a direct response to increasing requests we have received from bifacial cell manufacturers for process monitoring and control", said Gordon Deans, Chief Operating Officer of Aurora. "Prior to the introduction of the Decima Gemini technology, manufacturers were forced to rely on manual sampling techniques that are wasteful and inadequate for control of the more complex and sensitive bifacial cell fabrication process. With our products, manufacturers get accurate measurement of 100 percent of the wafers in production, enabling them to achieve maximum yield in their bifacial manufacturing lines."

About Aurora:

Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. produces a family of measurement and control solutions which allow solar cell producers to improve manufacturing yield, lower costs, decrease waste and attain higher margins. Headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada, and founded by experienced leaders in process measurement, semiconductor manufacturing and industrial automation, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol "ACU". The Company was formerly "ACT Aurora Control Technologies". For more information, Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

