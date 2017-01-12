Cypress Development Corp: Cypress Reports on Dean Lithium Claystone Solubility Results in Clayton Valley, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP) (OTCBB:CYDVF) (Frankfurt:C1Z1) ("Cypress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received solubility study assay results from Cypress' 2,700 acre Dean Lithium Brine/Claystone Project located in the heart of the Clayton Valley lithium exploration area of Esmeralda county, Nevada.

Cypress Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada location map:

http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/CYP-Clayton-topo-satalite-small.jpg (http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/CYP-Clayton-topo-satalite-small.jpg)

The Company's Dean Project is located adjacent to producing lithium brine wells belonging to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine on its west boundary, Pure Energy's resource area on its southwest boundary and Cypress' Glory Project, optioned to Pure Energy, on its southern boundary.

Highlights:

Cypress completes solubility studies on 48 previously assayed Dean claystone samples;

A deionized water leach process returns 36.15% Li recovery on average;

A modified dilute acid leach process returns 94.72% Li recovery on average;

Permit application made to BLM, Nevada for a series of drill holes into new Frontera Verda Zone;

Cypress anticipates drilling to begin at the end of January.

September and October 2016 surface sampling on the Dean Project has revealed a 2 square kilometer area of strong lithium mineralization up to 3,700 ppm Li (0.82% Li20 equivalent) in calcareous, volcanoclastic, claystones, mudstones and volcanic ash units. The mineralization is essentially identical to the acreage being jointly explored by Cypress and Pure Energy Minerals on Cypress' Glory Project immediately to the south.

Dean sample locations and assay values map:

http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/Dean-Sample-Map-Nov16.jpg (http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/Dean-Sample-Map-Nov16.jpg)

Cypress has now completed solubility studies with 48 previously assayed claystone samples from the Dean property. A modified dilute Aqua Regia (dilute acid) process (ME-MS41W) and a deionized water leach process (ME-MS03) has been carried out by ALS/Chemex lab in Reno, Nevada in order to provide Cypress with further data on the potential feasibility of a large-scale leach extraction method of lithium from the abundant mineralized claystone.

The additional assay procedures recently carried out on the samples by ALS/Chemex from the Dean property clearly show that the lithium in the uplifted exposed lake bed sediments is easily leached by a dilute acid solution and deionized water process.

Dean Lithium Solubility Study Assay Results:

Dean-1 1010 1010 105 100.00 % 10.40 % Dean-2 1770 1720 1100 97.18 % 62.15 % Dean-3 1480 1500 302 101.35 % 20.41 % Dean-4 1250 1240 122 99.20 % 9.76 % Dean-5 930 910 164 97.85 % 17.63 % Dean-6 1130 1070 124 94.69 % 10.97 % Dean-7 1560 1520 832 97.44 % 53.33 % Dean-8 1720 1640 854 95.35 % 49.65 % Dean-9 2090 1990 1100 95.22 % 52.63 % Dean-10 830 790 195 95.18 % 23.49 % Dean-22 790 750 239 94.94 % 30.25 % Dean-24 2940 2780 1100 94.56 % 37.41 % Dean-25 950 880 528 92.63 % 55.58 % Dean-26 640 560 188 87.50 % 29.38 % Dean-27 900 880 125 97.78 % 13.83 % Dean-28 1350 1340 247 99.26 % 18.30 % Dean-29 960 920 190 95.83 % 19.74 % Dean-30 510 480 103 94.12 % 20.20 % Dean-31 350 348 111 99.43 % 31.71 % Dean-32 960 940 70 97.92 % 7.28 % Dean-33 1440 1420 279 98.61 % 19.38 % Dean-41 1100 1020 826 92.73 % 75.09 % Dean-42 1030 970 634 94.17 % 61.55 % Dean-43 1000 920 237 92.00 % 23.70 % Dean-44 1890 1840 590 97.35 % 31.22 % Dean-45 360 298 54 82.78 % 15.11 % Dean-46 650 590 510 90.77 % 78.46 % Dean-47 910 850 487 93.41 % 53.52 % Dean-48 670 550 229 82.09 % 34.18 % Dean-49 1100 1040 104 94.55 % 9.41 % Dean-50 1250 1120 865 89.60 % 69.20 % Dean-51 1020 960 155 94.12 % 15.15 % Dean-52 1380 1400 1100 101.45 % 79.71 % Dean-53 1200 1140 978 95.00 % 81.50 % RKCV-00810 1480 1390 553 93.92 % 37.36 % RKCV-00811 1320 1270 273 96.21 % 20.68 % RKCV-00812 1750 1820 1100 104.00 % 62.86 % RKCV-00813 2130 2040 1100 95.77 % 51.64 % RKCV-00814 1000 980 298 98.00 % 29.80 % RKCV-00815 390 369 108.5 94.62 % 27.82 % RKCV-00816 780 690 280 88.46 % 35.90 % RKCV-00817 780 730 278 93.59 % 35.64 % RKCV-00818 1640 1560 790 95.12 % 48.17 % RKCV-00819 1450 1400 618 96.55 % 42.62 % RKCV-00820 800 760 279 95.00 % 34.88 % RKCV-00821 1150 1050 567 91.30 % 49.30 % RKCV-00822 810 780 157 96.30 % 19.38 % RKCV-00823 570 500 196 87.72 % 34.39 % 94.72% AV 36.15% AV

* ME-ICP61 is a 4 acid digestion that will extract lithium from any mineral including silicates

* ME-MS41W is a highly dilute version of Aqua Regia that will dissolve carbonate minerals

* ME-MS03 is a leach method that uses deionized water to extract lithium in the sample

* Li = Lithium Metal

* ppm = parts per million

* AV = Average

Several first order drill targets have been defined on the Dean property that include extensive outcropping of altered green evaporate-rich volcanoclastic claystone / mudstone exposures known as the Frontera Verde Zone. The Frontera Verde Zone covers an area of greater than 2 square kilometers. The average lithium grade of the Frontera Verde Zone is greater than 1500 ppm Li (>0.32% Li2O).

Outcropping lithium-rich mudstones at Dean Project:

http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/Dean-Chip-Channel-Samples-Far-South.jpg (http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/Dean-Chip-Channel-Samples-Far-South.jpg)

Donald Huston, President Cypress Development, stated, "The results generated from the most recent assays consisting of a highly dilute weak Aqua Regia solution and a deionized water solution on the Dean Project samples has returned very encouraging results relating to the lithium recovery from the claystone that is known to exist on the majority of the Dean Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. It is evident that the use of differing solutions in the assay procedure, as noted above, that the abundant lithium-rich claystone could be amenable to an extraction methodology that could be cost effective with a very high recovery of lithium content expected from processing. Cypress' management are very encouraged with the progress seen to date and will continue with work on potential lithium extraction methods from the claystone."

All Data compiled by Cypress to date indicates that a readily soluble non-hectorite mineral form of lithium-rich claystone exists at surface over wide areas of Cypress' Glory and Dean Clayton Valley projects.

Cypress has made application to the BLM, Nevada for an area of disturbance Permit to allow for a series of drill holes into the new Frontera Verda Zone on the Dean Project. The Company anticipates mobilizing a drill crew into the Clayton Valley by the end of January.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance:

All samples were submitted to ALS Chemex Labs in Reno, Nevada for analysis using a modified weak Aqua Regia (dilute acid) process (ME-MS41W) and a deionized water leach process (ME-MS03). Blind sample blanks were inserted into the sample sequences at a rate of approximately 1 per 20 samples.

Robert Marvin, PGeo, Exploration Manager for Cypress Development Corp., is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress development Corp is a publicly traded lithium and zinc exploration company that continues to acquire and develop potentially viable mineral projects in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.

Cypress is very active in Clayton Valley, Nevada with its team committed to systematically exploring its properties for both a lithium-brine resource and expanding exploration relating to the potential for a lithium resource that exists within the large area of non-hectorite "claystones" discovered at surface that has seen recent high lithium assays recovered from these same "claystones".

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 33.4 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com (http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/).

