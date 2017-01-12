Four PV projects with a combined capacity of 120 MW were awarded in El Salvador's second renewable energy auction, as reported Wednesday by El Salvador's National Energy Council (CNE).

The prices for these PV projects oscillated between US$49.55 and $67.24 per megawatt-hour (MWh), much lower than the ceiling price of $113.24 set for this technology in the auction.

Currently, two solar projects at 50 MW each have been awarded to Capella Solar at $49.55 and $49.56/MWh. A 10 MW plant was also won by Sonsonate Energía at a price of $67.24/MWh. The fourth project awarded is a 9.9 MW project by Asocio Ecosolar which is registered at a price of $54.98/MWh.

With these, more PV capacity has been awarded than was originally envisioned, as the auction had a cap of 100 MW for solar PV and 70 MW for ...

