Dear Shareholders,

The year has been full of milestones. From successfully continuing our franchise relationship with Pestmaster Services to closing on several previous and new pest control contracts, I'm extremely pleased to say that 2016 has been a banner and record setting year for the company as we projected in our last letter at the end of 2015. We've been able to achieve these great things only because of our amazing support staff, employees and management team. To all of them including our supportive and patient shareholders I offer a heartfelt THANK YOU. With such an incredible year coming to a close and now behind us, I want to look forward to 2017.

2016 was a year of significant progress for the company. We executed several complex initiatives and continue to make great strides in delivering on the strategic initiatives that we have been working on for the last two years. Although not everything we set out to do in 2016 was achieved, overall the company's operations, competitive posture and foundation for profitable growth are all much stronger today than one year ago.

In 2014 we generated pest control sales of just over $50,000 and $107,000 in 2015 and are extremely proud to announce another record sales year in 2016 with approximately $220,000 of booked revenue. Pestmaster Services-Tampa, Our wholly owned subsidiary is now profitable on a stand-alone basis which allowed Enviro-Serv the ability to not issue any stock throughout the year to assist with capital funding. Quadrupling sales in 2 years is something to be very proud of and I owe great thanks to the hard working staff that has been with us since inception 2013.

In 2016 we were successful in raising capital utilizing four debt instruments and no equity. To reach our goal of $500,000 of internal sales and to become a one million dollar company in 2017 will require capital funding. I fully intend to execute our business plan objectives and utilizing funding measures that management believes will benefit shareholders the most. We have further targeted potential acquisition and merger candidates as well as identifying potential new territories within the Pestmaster Franchise Network as well. With our stock price of EVSV deflated almost the entire year while at the same time setting record financial results was extremely frustrating and made for extreme challenges in raising needed capital yet we made it happen anyways. Recently Enviro-Serv has secured new financing relationships which in turn will help assist in our quest to expand operations exponentially through acquisitions and mergers as well as organic growth.

It is my utmost goal in 2017 to increase both shareholder value and awareness and to get EVSV back on the radar once again. I cannot achieve this task alone we have over 800 shareholders of record and we all need to do our part. Having said this it is our intent to reward our old and new shareholders for their unwavering support. Discussions for this dividend plan of action are already underway look for an update soon.

In 2017 we will hyper-aggressively go after municipal and government contracts on the pest management side and with the learning curve now over we feel strongly about winning many new contracts in 2017 going forward. Residentially & commercially we had a record year in growth achieved hugely with the partnering of an online marketing firm which led to an unbelievable working relationship. This marketing program went so well we've made the decision to increase our budget with them by 200% starting in the first quarter. We re-secured the Tampa James Haley VA hospital system in renewing our bed bug pest contract for 2016/17 year. Revenues for 2016 VA contract were the largest since the contract inception in 2015 with the VA and we firmly believe another record year in sales will be generated within the VA system here in the Tampa Bay area. In 2016 we won the contract award at MacDill Air Force base private housing for all of their Ant control. As of yesterday morning we are in the process of bidding for the entire pest contract for the private housing within MacDill AFB and feel very strongly we can win this award now that we are embedded. As of today we are very excited to announce that we were awarded the general pest contract for the city of Winter Haven Florida commencing February 1st 2017. The combined revenue from the James Haley contract and Winter Haven is approximately $65,000 in value. MacDill is worth around $50,000 annually and additionally by the end of January we will submit a large contract with Sarasota county Florida for general pest control which will be worth $55,000-$75,000 annually and feel confident in our chances to win it.

WE have certainly hit the ground running in 2017!!!!

Lastly and maybe most importantly to date the management team and our Board of Directors have not discussed, voted or approved any type of capital restructuring nor do we envision this in our foreseeable future. This is very important to understand as I truly believe a huge reason our stock price is de-valued and disconnected from the reality of our internal operational growth is the fear of restructuring. Let me say this very clearly to our shareholders and potential new investors... WE ARE NOT REVERSE SPLITTING EVSV STOCK so don't be afraid to invest in our future. I greatly appreciate your taking time to review this update letter and wish each and every one of you a healthy and prosperous 2017.

Sincerely,

Chris A. Trina, CEO

