Mobile Virtual Reality, 2021: Forecasts for Mobile HMDs, Cameras, Gamepads, and Other VR-Specific Controllers - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mobile Virtual Reality" report to their offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of market issues, technology issues, key industry players, and market sizing and forecasts for mobile VR hardware and content. Hardware forecasts include unit shipments and revenue for mobile HMDs, cameras, gamepads, and other VR-specific controllers. ontent revenue forecasts are segmented into gaming and media. All market data covers the period from 2014 to 2021 and is segmented by world region. The report also includes profiles of 26 key players in the mobile VR market.

This research estimates that more than 88% of all consumer-grade VR head-mounted displays (HMDs) sold in 2016 were mobile, and the firm anticipates that the mobile domination of the VR market will continue for years to come, with mobile HMDs constituting three-quarters of annual consumer-grade HMD shipments in 2021.

Only in the last few years has there been renewed innovation, ideas, and investment in consumer VR. Palmer Luckey is widely credited with giving the consumer VR space a kick start when he created the Oculus Rift. Since then, a host of other companies has entered the marketplace.



At the forefront of the consumer VR movement and the potential expansion of VR into broader enterprise applications is the most significant device of the 21 century - the smartphone. The world's most popular computing device is capable of delivering VR experiences to a mass audience, and opportunists are launching VR head-mounted displays (HMDs) and an ecosystem aiming to profit from mobile VR.



VR is defined as an artificial environment created with software and presented to the user in such a way that he or she can be made to believe it is real. There are two major categories for VR: consumer VR and enterprise/industrial VR.



Consumer VR can be further subdivided into two categories:



- Mobile VR, in which smartphones are used with HMDs for VR experiences

- VR experienced via personal computer (PC)-based, console-based, or all-in-one devices



This report examines the market and technology issues surrounding mobile consumer VR, with an emphasis on hardware, software, ecosystem, and use cases.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Executive Summary



Section 2 Market Issues



Section 3 Technology Issues



Section 4 Key Industry Players



Section 5 Market Forecasts



Section 6 Company Directory



Section 7 Acronym and Abbreviation List



Section 8 Table of Contents



Section 9 Table of Charts and Figures



Section 10 Scope of Study



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

AltspaceVR

Amazon

Baobab Studios

Bitmovin

Daydream

Facebook

Fibrum

Google

HTC

Imagination Technologies

Improbable

KnoxLabs

Leap Motion

Merge VR

NextVR

Pixvana

Samsung

Social VR

Unity

VicoVR

VisiSonics

Vroom

Wevr

nDreams

uSens

vMocion

