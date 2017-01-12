Research and Markets - The Global Advanced Wound Care Market is Expected to Reach $10,940.7 Million in 2022 with Acelity, Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Molnlycke Healthcare and ConvaTec Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Advanced Wound Care Market - Analysis and Forecast (2016-2022) (Focus on Advanced Wound Care Dressings, NPWT Devices, HBOT Devices, Wound Care Biologics, Ultrasonic Devices, and Electromagetic Devices)" report to their offering.

The Global Advanced Wound Care Market is Expected to Reach $10,940.7 Million in 2022

The advanced wound care market is majorly segmented into four major categories that include advanced wound dressing, NPWT, wound care biologics, and other products. The market for wound dressings is more inclined towards advanced wound dressing products due to the offered fast and safe healing properties.

Advanced wound care dressings accounted for the largest market share of the advanced wound care technology market in 2015. Easy applicability and availability along with clinical competence are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the advanced wound dressing segment market in the future. Antimicrobial dressings were the largest product segment that accounted for a majority of market share in 2015. Moreover, the collagen based bio-active dressings are expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022.



The top four wound care companies, Acelity, Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Molnlycke Healthcare and ConvaTec account for over 54% of the advanced wound care market globally, with their principal emphasis around wound dressing, and NPWT devices.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Scope and Methodology



2 Introduction to Global Advance Wound Care Technologies



3 Market Dynamics



4 Competitive Insights



5 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Products, 2016-2022



6 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Wound Type, 2016-2022



7 Global Advanced Wound Care Market by Geography, 2016-2022



8 Company Profiles



3M Healthcare

Acelity (Kinetic Concepts, Inc., LifeCell Corporation and Systagenix Wound Management, Limited)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec, Inc.

Derma Sciences, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Medline Industries, Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith & Nephew

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3h722j/global_advanced

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716