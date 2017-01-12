Flexible Battery Market Expected to Reach $958 Million by 2022: Increasing Miniaturization of Electronics Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Flexible Battery Market by Type, Chargeability, Application - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The flexible battery market is expected to be worth USD 958.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 46.6% between 2016 and 2022. The growth of this market is propelled by the increasing miniaturization of electronics devices, need for thin and flexible batteries in consumer electronics, and the growing demand for wearable devices. The market has been segmented on the basis of type, chargeability, application, and region.

Thin-film battery type is expected to hold a large share of the overall flexible battery market in 2016. Thin-film batteries are used widely in applications such as smart packaging, smart cards, wearable devices, and medical devices. With the advent of technology in these applications, there is a growing demand for thin-film batteries during the forecast period. The advancement in these applications is increasing the demand for thin-film batteries and thus driving the growth further.

The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the flexible battery market. In APAC, China currently holds the largest market share and it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China is a developing economy and has a huge consumer electronics manufacturing capacity, which is one of the emerging applications for flexible battery.

One of the key restraining factors for this market is the development of flexible batteries which requires high initial investment, especially in the area of research and development and its manufacturing setup. It requires the implementation of sophisticated and expensive machinery along with the technology for manufacturing flexible battery. As the machinery and technology comes at high cost, it increases the requirement for investments.

Companies Mentioned:

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

Brightvolt Inc.

Enfucell OY Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

NEC Energy Solutions Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Ultralife Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights - Flexible Battery Market

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Flexible Battery Market, By Type

8 Flexible Battery Market, By Chargeability

9 Flexible Battery Market, By Application

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x3rbwt/flexible_battery

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716