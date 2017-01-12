AddLife Acquires TM Techno Medica AB

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, AddLife signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in the company TM Techno Medica AB. The company will be incorporated into the Medtech Business Area.

TM Techno Medica AB sells and markets products mainly in the field of enteral nutrition, along with patient hygiene and incontinence products. TM Techno Medica has successfully established itself as a leading supplier in enteral nutrition in Sweden, an attractive market with strong growth that targets both municipal home care and county council-financed care. The company has 5 employees and sales of about SEK 30 million.

Enteral nutrition - "A different way of eating". Means taking a nutrient solution directly into the stomach or intestine, often necessary when treating diseases of the throat and oesophagus or for treating diseases that give an increased need for energy and nutrition.

- The acquisition means entering the field of enteral nutrition and enabling continued expansion in an interesting growth area. We look forward to having the opportunity to develop the business further. After ownership is handed over, the business will be integrated in Mediplast AB," says Lars-Erik Rydell, Business Area Manager Medtech, AddLife AB.

Ownership will become effective on 12 October 2017. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive effect on AddLife's earnings per share during the current financial year.



AddLife is an independent player in Life Science that offers high-quality products, services and advice to both the private and public sector, mainly in the Nordic region. AddLife has about 460 employees in some 25 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 1.8 billion. AddLife shares are listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



