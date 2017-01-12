NYX Gaming Group Receives Approval by Canadian Gaming Regulators and Authorities

LAS VEGAS, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NYX Gaming Group Limited (TSXV:NYX), a market leading supplier to casino, sportsbook, lottery and bingo operators across the globe, is pleased to update the market that it has now received approval to provide its products and services across the following Canadian Provinces:

1. British Columbia: NYX is registered as a "Gaming Service Provider" to British Columbia Lottery Corporation by British Columbia Gaming Policy & Enforcement Branch ("GPEB")

The GPEB regulates all gaming in British Columbia, works to ensure the integrity of gaming industry companies, people, equipment and compliance with policies established under B.C.'s Gaming Control Act. This includes regulatory oversight of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, B.C.'s horse racing industry, and licensed gaming events.

2. Quebec: NYX is an "Approved Gaming Supplier" to Loto Québec

Loto-Québec is a leader in the lottery industry and draws on its extensive expertise in research and development, the dedication of its employees and retailers, the efficiency of its distribution network, the rigorous application andintegrity of its procedures.

3. Nova Scotia: NYX is registered as a "Lottery Equipment Supplier" by Nova Scotia Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division under Nova Scotia's Gaming Control Act and the Atlantic Lottery Regulations

Nova Scotia Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division's role is to encourage the gaming industry to be as socially responsible as possible, while enabling the industry to generate reasonable profits for the provincial government which go directly into Nova Scotia's general revenues to help pay for important programs, services and infrastructure.

Matt Davey, CEO NYX Gaming Group, commented:

"Satisfying the comprehensive conditions set out by the gaming regulators and authorities across these Provinces is testament to our long term strategy to operate at the highest levels in regulated gaming worldwide. The approvals pave the way to expand our footprint with gaming content and sportsbook services across Canada. Our underlying product focus is now the cornerstone of our new operating model and strategic vision. Since our initial public offering at the end of 2014, the journey at NYX has been underpinned by our view on the technology, content and capabilities required to capitalize on the pace of growth in regulated online gambling worldwide. We look forward to providing world-class content and technology across these Provinces and working closely with their respective gaming regulators and authorities."

About NYX Gaming Group Limited

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a leading digital gaming provider headquartered in Las Vegas, USA with a staff of more than 1000 employees globally across Europe, North America, Asia, New Zealand and Australia. The Company provides one of the world's largest portfolios of leading content and technology to some of the foremost gaming operators, lotteries and casinos across the globe. NYX also has one of the broadest distribution bases in the industry with over 200 unique customers and the widest portfolio of content available from their own global studios and broad partner network. The diversified game catalogue delivers content across web and mobile formats, focusing on Bingo, Casino, Lottery and Sportsbook verticals.

NYX's Open Gaming System (OGS') was recently named 2016 Platform of the Year in acknowledgement of its position as the industry's market-leading gaming offering, which allows licensees to leverage the best-of-breed multi-vendor casino content from around the world.

NYX Gaming Group Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: NYX).

