CooperVision's Biofinity Energys' Contact Lenses Wow Delegates at World's Leading Technology Show

SOUTHAMPTON, England, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative silicone hydrogel lens, featuring breakthrough optic technology, creates a buzz with digital industry leaders

With the International Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2017, taking place recently, all eyes in the digital industry have been closely focused on Las Vegas and the technological developments being announced.

This year, however, it's not just one of the latest gadgets that's being described by leading tech commentator, digitaltrends.com, as a 'must-have item of CES 2017'[1] but the newest contact lens to be launched by global contact lens manufacturer, CooperVision. By introducing Biofinity Energys' contact lenses to the 200,000 digital industry leaders attending the show, CooperVision has been able to demonstrate how the new contact lenses, designed specifically for digital lifestyles, may make the eye tiredness and dryness associated with excessive digital device usage a thing of the past.



Seven in ten adults experience discomfort that comes with long hours of digital device use[2], and it is most commonly felt after two or more hours in front of a digital screen, characterised by tiredness, dryness, and redness. More than a third of Millennials spend nine or more hours each day on digital devices[2]. Not surprisingly, up to 88 percent[2]of Millennials report eye tiredness and dryness symptoms. Extended exposure to bright light, screen glare and longer periods of device use can contribute to the issue, which is becoming known as digital eye fatigue.



Biofinity Energys' contact lenses are designed for all-day wear, helping people's eyes better adapt so they can seamlessly and continuously shift focus between digital devices and offline activities. After one week of wear, eight out of ten digital device users agreed that Biofinity Energys' lenses made their eyes feel less tired.[3]



Two novel elements are at the heart of the lens' performance and optimisation for digital device users:

Digital Zone Optics ' lens design, a breakthrough that integrates multiple front-surface aspheric curves across the entire optical zone. This simulates positive power in the centre of the lens, helping reduce strain on the eyes' ciliary muscle as a person moves their gaze from on-screen to off-screen and back with less effort.

lens design, a breakthrough that integrates multiple front-surface aspheric curves across the entire optical zone. This simulates positive power in the centre of the lens, helping reduce strain on the eyes' ciliary muscle as a person moves their gaze from on-screen to off-screen and back with less effort. A quaform ® Technology , which attracts and binds water throughout the lens material to retain moisture, even during times of reduced blinking, which is common with device use. This helps with eye dryness and provides the hydration, breathability and softness that healthy eyes deserve.

The lenses also incorporate a smooth, naturally wettable surface design with a special rounded edge. This reduces interaction between the lens and the inside of the eyelids, improving long-lasting wearing comfort.

Dr. Bruce Lucas, a fourth-generation optometrist who practices in California, was among the first to begin fitting the lens.

"Nearly everyone who comes into my office is using digital devices throughout the day, and I've been seeing more tiredness and dryness as device use skyrockets. In my opinion, the Biofinity Energys' lens is the most advanced on the market, thanks to CooperVision having the foresight and R&D muscle to take on this challenge. I've been prescribing Biofinity Energys' to all of my eligible contact wearers - its performance is nothing short of remarkable, and is definitely a game changer."

Commenting on the lens' debut at CES, Oxana Pastushenko, VP Marketing at CooperVision said: "We're delighted by the feedback we have received for our Biofinity Energys' contact lenses at CES 2017. Support from the digital industry is extremely important to us within the context of this product as we communicate to the millions of digital device users worldwide that eye tiredness and dryness no longer need be accepted as 'normal' for contact lens wearers, thanks to Biofinity Energys'."

Biofinity Energys' lenses are designed to be replaced monthly and require similar care and handling as other soft contact lenses to ensure a healthier wearing experience. Consumers should consult with their eye care professional before wearing this or any other lens.

For more information visit http://www.coopervision.co.uk.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a unit of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of soft contact lensesand related products and services.The Company produces a full array of monthly, two-week and daily disposable contact lenses, all featuring advanced materials and optics. CooperVision has a strong heritage of solving the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism and presbyopia; and offers the most complete collection of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visithttp://www.coopervision.com.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper is dedicated to being A Quality of Life Company' with a focus on delivering shareholder value. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on women's health, fertility and diagnostics. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Cooper has approximately 10,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.coopercos.com.

1. http://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/coopervision-biofinity-energys/

2. The Vision Council. Hindsight is 20/20: Protecting Your Eyes from Digital Devices - 2015 Digital Eye Strain Report.

3. Data on file.