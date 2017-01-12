Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2017) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") announces results of recently completed core drilling on the Mitu and Dumbwa Central areas of its optioned Solwezi copper-cobalt-nickel-gold properties in northwest Zambia. The drill program consisted of 1916.9 meters of HQ/NQ core drilled in 15 holes and 2581.5 meters in 95 shallow Air Core drill holes. Significant mineralization was reported in numerous holes including:

1.03% copper, 0.139% cobalt, 0.041% nickel and 63 ppb gold (1.933% copper equivalent*) over 11.0 meters (9.4 estimated true width) in hole MDD-16-09**

1.22% copper, 0.094% cobalt and 0.048% nickel and 129 ppb gold (1.863% copper equivalent*) over 8.0 meters estimated true width in hole MDD-16-01**

0.49% copper, 0.028% cobalt and 0.047% nickel (0.743% copper equivalent*) over 30.3 meters estimated true width*** and 0.497% copper, 0.021% cobalt and 0.029% nickel (0.675% copper equivalent*) over an estimated 9.0 meters in hole MDD-16-06

0.82% copper, 0.029% cobalt and 0.051% nickel (1.251% copper equivalent*) over 32.9 meters (28.0 meters estimated true width) in hole MDD 16-11***

1.02% copper, 0.033% cobalt and 0.059% nickel (1.332% copper equivalent*) over an estimated true width of 13.5 meters in hole MAC-16-01***

0.80% copper, 0.050% cobalt and 0.089% nickel (1.256% copper equivalent*) over an estimated true width of 9 meters in hole MAC-16-02***

*Copper equivalents were calculated using current metal price ratios and are presented only for ease of interval comparison among drill intercepts as recovery factors for various metals may vary significantly. Metallurgical work is in progress. Metal prices used were $2.50/lb copper, $14.83/lb cobalt, $4.58/lb nickel and $1175/oz gold.

** The higher grade zones in MDD-16-09 and MDD-16-01 were assayed to test for the presence of gold. Additional re-assaying for gold in other intervals is in progress.

*** Denotes near surface oxide mineralization.

- ppb = parts per billion

Mitu

The Mitu area was targeted for drilling as a potential location of ore shale type base metal mineralization based on evidence from geochemical and geological surveys conducted by the Company and previous operators between 2010 and 2015. Ore shale mineralization is the dominant form of copper, cobalt and nickel deposition in the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the largest single copper production area in the world. Mineralization is associated with shale units which form chemical and physical "traps" for base metals at or near the favourable contact between the Upper and Lower Roan units. This contact zone along the western flank of the Solwezi Dome extends for over 17 kilometers on the Company's License areas.

The 12-hole diamond drill program covered an area of 300 meters on strike direction and 400 meters of down dip extent. All holes encountered shale units with base metal sulfide mineralization at maximum vertical depths to 184 meters. This mineralization is overlain by a mantle of weathered overburden averaging approximately 38 meters in depth, hosting copper, cobalt and nickel in oxide form.

The 45 Air Core Holes covered a strike length of 1200 meters, and returned significant results over this length. Some of the significant results from the 2016 Mitu drill program are presented in the Table below.

Mitu Area Drill Results 2016 Hole Az Dip TD From To Interval Est True Copper Cobalt Nickel Copper Eq* Zone m m m m m % % % % MDD 16-11 0 90 98.6 7.1 40 32.9 28.0 0.817 0.029 0.051 1.251 Oxide and 71.0 88.8 17.8 15.1 0.253 0.016 0.031 0.403 Sulfide MDD 16-6 20 60 80.6 0 35.6 35.6 30.3 0.490 0.028 0.047 0.743 Oxide and 62.6 71.6 9.0 9.0 0.497 0.021 0.029 0.675 Sulfide MDD 16-9 0 90 185.6 16.1 24.1 8.0 6.8 0.245 0.017 0.063 0.453 Oxide and 71.6 150.6 79.0 67.2 0.287 0.028 0.026 0.502 Sulfide incl 139.6 150.6 11.0 9.4 1.034 0.139 0.041 1.933 Sulfide MDD 16-1 20 60 317.6 4.1 28.1 28.1 28.1 0.222 0.004 0.044 0.361 Oxide and 99.6 113.6 14.0 14.0 0.851 0.069 0.047 1.030 Sulfide and 104.6 112.6 8.0 8.0 1.223 0.094 0.048 1.863 Sulfide MDD 16-2 20 60 4.1 28.1 24.0 24.0 0.320 0.390 0.060 0.660 Oxide and 47.1 62.6 15.5 15.5 0.154 0.015 0.024 0.289 Sulfide and 85.1 95.6 10.5 10.5 0.332 0.019 0.031 0.504 Sulfide MDD 16-10 0 90 194.6 28.5 40.5 12.0 10.2 0.205 0.018 0.058 0.420 Oxide and 42 51 9.0 7.7 0.208 0.027 0.023 0.408 Oxide and 62.6 83.6 21.0 17.9 0.210 0.013 0.065 0.406 Oxide and 103.6 113.8 10.5 8.9 0.317 0.028 0.043 0.562 Sulfide and 123.6 127.3 3.7 3.1 0.242 0.014 0.017 0.354 Sulfide and 149.6 155.6 6.0 5.1 0.202 0.013 0.014 0.304 Sulfide and 167.3 174.7 7.4 6.3 0.226 0.010 0.027 0.337 Sulfide and 178.6 184.1 5.5 4.7 0.256 0.023 0.041 0.469 Sulfide MAC 1 0 90 31.5 0 31.5 31.5 31.5 0.541 0.021 0.036 0.731 Oxide incl 16.5 30.0 13.5 13.5 1.022 0.035 0.059 1.332 Oxide MAC 2 0 90 30.0 0 30 30.0 30.0 0.380 0.023 0.042 0.590 Oxide incl 21.0 30.0 9.0 9.0 0.797 0.050 0.089 1.256 Oxide MAC 6 0 90 40.5 4.5 33 28.5 28.5 0.263 0.026 0.034 0.482 Oxide MAC 9 0 90 25.5 12 31.5 19.5 19.5 0.217 0.028 0.391 1.099 Oxide MAC 14 0 90 54.0 4.5 54 49.5 49.5 0.148 0.038 0.062 0.489 Oxide MAC 7 0 90 42.0 10.5 31.5 21.0 21.0 0.218 0.022 0.047 0.432 Oxide and 0 90 21.0 37.5 16.5 16.5 0.217 0.017 0.106 0.513 Oxide MAC 22 0 90 40.5 28.5 40.5 12.0 12.0 0.205 0.018 0.058 0.420 Oxide and 0 90 7.5 18.0 10.5 10.5 0.103 0.023 0.030 0.291 Oxide MAC 47 0 90 30.0 16.5 28.5 12.0 12.0 0.328 0.024 0.049 0.554 Oxide MAC 4 0 90 22.5 4.5 18 13.5 13.5 0.203 0.027 0.054 0.462 Oxide Notes;

True widths were estimated by cross section analysis.

Copper equivalents were calculated on recent relative metal price ratios. The metals may have different recovery factors and copper equivalents have been included for ease of comparison only.

MDD = Diamond drill hole (HQ and NQ).

MAC= Air Core drill hole through overburden. 1.5 meter sample intervals.

The Company considers the Mitu area to be a priority target for further work. Geochemical work and geophysical surveys to detect the presence of conductive shale units along the favourable trend are planned for the spring of 2017 with follow up drilling at the conclusion of the rainy season. Metallurgical work to establish target mineralogies and recovery factors is in progress now and higher grade samples are being checked for gold values.

Dumbwa

The Company completed three diamond drill holes and 50 Air Core Holes in the Dumbwa Area within the Solwezi Dome. Some of the significant intercepts are provided in the Table below;

Dumbwa Area Drill Results 2016 Hole Az Dip TD From To Interval Est True Copper Cobalt Copper Eq* Zone m m m m m % % % DCAC16-3 0 90 24.0 0 16.5 16.5 16.5 0.410 0.009 0.463 Oxide incl 0 10.5 10.5 10.5 0.547 0.011 0.631 DCAC16-4 0 90 18.0 0 18.0 18.0 18.0 0.603 0.009 0.654 Oxide DCAC16-13 0 90 25.5 0 18.0 18.0 18.0 0.458 0.010 0.515 Oxide incl 0 6.0 6.0 6.0 0.957 0.014 1.042 DCAC16-15 0 90 21.0 0 21.0 21.0 21.0 0.362 0.010 0.423 Oxide incl 0 9.0 9.0 9.0 0.648 0.014 0.730 DCAC16-20 0 90 16.5 0 16.5 16.5 16.5 0.408 0.009 0.459 Oxide DCAC16-35 0 90 13.5 0 13.5 13.5 13.5 0.546 0.019 0.654 Oxide DCAC16-39 0 90 22.5 0 12.0 12.0 12.0 0.646 0.012 0.716 Oxide incl 0 6.0 6.0 6.0 1.059 0.013 1.175 DCAC16-40 0 90 18.0 0 18.0 18.0 18.0 0.595 0.009 0.646 Oxide incl 0 9.0 9.0 9.0 0.973 0.011 1.039 DCAC16-41 0 90 16.5 0 16.5 16.5 16.5 0.519 0.011 0.584 Oxide incl 3 15.5 7.5 7.5 0.727 0.012 0.799 DDD16-1 0 90 116.6 77 95.6 18.6 18.6 0.385 0.013 0.474 Oxide incl 77 86.6 9.6 9.6 0.575 0.010 0.642 DDD16-3 0 90 92.6 0 4.1 22.1 18.0 0.564 0.009 0.615 Oxide Notes;

True widths were estimated by cross section analysis.

Copper equivalents were calculated on recent relative metal price ratios. The metals may have different recovery factors and copper equivalents have been included for ease of comparison only.

Metal values used were $2.50/lb Cu and$14.83/lb Co

DDD= Diamond drill hole (HQ and NQ).

DCAC= Air Core drill hole through overburden. 1.5 meter sample intervals.

Three diamond drill holes focused on extending the sulfide copper zone detected at Dumbwa in 2015 with hole DC15-03 which reported 0.88% copper over an estimated true width of 7.8 meters. Hole DC16-01 located 50 meters south of this hole reported 0.575% copper over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters. As at Mitu and 22 Zone, the Dumbwa area is covered by a mantle of copper-cobalt bearing overburden and metallurgical work on this material is in progress.

22 Zone

Further drilling on MMA's primary Solwezi properties target, the 22 Zone, was deferred by the Company pending receipt of the results of previously announced due diligence investigations by First Quantum Minerals. Midnight Sun will publicly disclose any material results of the investigation or any material change in their relationship with First Quantum Minerals.

Highlights from previously reported drilling on the 22 Zone include;

5.71% copper over 14.2 meters, including 9.58% copper over 7.2 meters

5.08% copper over 8.0 meters; and

6.27% copper over 4.5 meters.

Note: The above reported lengths are intercept lengths and not estimated true widths

All drilling in the 2016 program was carried out by Blu Rock Drilling of Kitwe, Zambia and assaying was performed by Genalysis Laboratory Services, an internationally accredited lab.

Qualified Control/Quality Assurance: Samples obtained during core drilling were transported directly to Genalysis Laboratory Services in Chingola, Zambia by Midnight Sun personnel for sample preparation. Samples were sorted, dried, crushed, and pulped before being sent to Perth, Australia for final chemical analysis using ICP-MS methods. All samples returning >10,000 ppm Cu were automatically re-checked by Genalysis. Genalysis is a fully accredited Laboratory and sample duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted by Midnight Sun personnel and by Genalysis.

Qualified Person: Richard Mazur, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release. Mr. Mazur is a Director of the Company and, as such, is not independent.

