Arion Bank is holding an offering of commercial paper on Monday 16 January 2017 - 12-month, 6-month and 5-month commercial paper maturing on 19 January 2018, 20 July 2017 and 20 June 2017 respectively. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is before 16:00 p.m. on 16 January and the payment and settlement date is 20 January 2017.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108.