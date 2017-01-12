Odfjell SE: Contemplating new unsecured bond issue

Odfjell SE is contemplating the issuance of new unsecured bonds in the Norwegian bond market with maturity in January 2021.

The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including part refinancing of existing bonds and potential future growth opportunities.

Danske Bank Markets and DNB Markets have been retained as joint lead managers of the contemplated bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Boers.

