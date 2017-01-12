sprite-preloader
Odfjell SE: Contemplating new unsecured bond issue

Odfjell SE is contemplating the issuance of new unsecured bonds in the Norwegian bond market with maturity in January 2021.

The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including part refinancing of existing bonds and potential future growth opportunities.

Danske Bank Markets and DNB Markets have been retained as joint lead managers of the contemplated bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Boers.

For further information, please contact:

Terje Iversen, CFO/SVP Odfjell SE
Tel: +47 55 27 00 00
terje.iversen@odfjell.com (mailto:terje.iversen@odfjell.com)

Tom A. Haugen, VP Finance
Tel. +47 55 27 00 00
tom.haugen@odfjell.com (mailto:tom.haugen@odfjell.com)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)