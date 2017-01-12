Opera Neon Envisions the Future of Web Browsers

OSLO, Norway, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Opera has showcased its first ever concept browser, codenamed Opera Neon.



Today's web browsers are getting dated

"Web browsers of today are basically from the last millennium, a time when the web was full of documents and pages," says Krystian Kolondra, Head of Opera browser. "With the Opera Neon project, we want show people our vision for the future of the web."

Since it's inception twenty years ago, the internet has become an essential part of our lives. Every day, billions of people access it using their favorite web browsers. But the internet keeps changing, and so must the browsers.

In the past year, Opera has stepped up the game for browsers, introducing novel features such as free VPN and native ad-blocking, but the company has realized it's now time for someone to properly challenge the browser industry.



What is Opera Neon



Opera Neon is a concept browser built from the same browser engine as the Opera browser; it's designed to allow users to focus on the most important part of the internet: the content. Opera Neon will provide users with fun ways to interact with web content, including the ability to drag and push things around, and even to even pop content out from the web.

A completely new user interface debuts in Opera Neon. It includes:

New start page using users' current desktop background image.

A left sidebar with video player, image gallery, and download manager.

A new visual tab bar on the right side of the browser window.

An intelligent system that automatically manages tabs.

A completely new omnibox, supporting top search engines and open search.

Also, new ways of enjoying web content have been added:

Video pop-out, which lets users to watch videos while browsing other web pages

Snap-to-gallery, which allows users to snapshot and crop any part of a web page.

A split screen mode which allows for two pages to be used simultaneously.

Opera Neon and Opera browser



Opera Neon is a concept browser, meaning a vision for the future of browsers. It will not replace the current Opera browser. However, some of its new features are expected to be added to Opera this spring.

Opera Neon is available for testing as a free download for Windows and Mac.

Watch the product video and the behind the scenes video.

Contact: Slawomir Sochaj, Senior Communications Manager, Opera Software, mobile: +48-662-088-011