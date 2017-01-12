NEWARK, NY--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE MKT: IEC) today announced that Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President & CEO, will present at the Noble Capital Markets' 13 th Annual Emerging Growth Investor Conference at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Florida on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Mr. Schlarbaum will provide an overview of IEC's operations and financial results and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics provides electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100C, ISO 13485, Nadcap and IPC QML. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

