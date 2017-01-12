NEWARK, NY--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE MKT: IEC) today announced that Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President & CEO, will present at the Noble Capital Markets' 13
A replay of Mr. Schlarbaum's presentation will be available at:
https://www.iec-electronics.com/investors/events-presentations
About IEC Electronics
IEC Electronics provides electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2008, AS9100C, ISO 13485, Nadcap and IPC QML. IEC Electronics is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.
