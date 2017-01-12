Gaidar Forum 2017 - Russian Major Economic and Expert Conference - Opens on January 12 in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The next international Gaidar Forum, Russia and the World: The Choice of Priorities, will take place from January 12 to 14, 2017 in Moscow. Over the past seven years, this forum has grown into the largest international-scale academic event in Russia in the field of economics.

As before, the Gaidar Forum speakers will include Government members and leaders of the Russian regions, renowned Russian and foreign experts, politicians, journalists and business leaders. The 8th Gaidar Forum will focus on the analysis of the current economic situation and economic growth prospects, will cover financial and social policy issues, business climate and priorities of regional development in Russia.

The Gaidar Forum provides a unique intellectual platform and a meeting point for theorists and practitioners, the world leading scientists and politicians and influential representatives of global financial and business elites. Every year the leaders of economic thought, Nobel Prize laureates, top professors of leading global universities (such as Harvard, Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and representatives of Russian political establishment come to Moscow and gather at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

The Forum discussions usually focus on the most acute current challenges, with a special emphasis on the issues connected with understanding of Russia's place and strategic role in the world.

On January 12, 2017, on the first day of the Forum, David Lipton, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund will take part in the Panel Discussion.

The World Bank will present their Report "Russian Federation Systematic Country Diagnostic: Pathway to Inclusive Growth". The report will be presented by the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller and Deputy Chief Economist for the World Bank Group Ana Revenga. Marek Belka, a famous Polish politician and economist, to give a speech.

The second day of the Gaidar Forum, January 13, 2017, will begin with a panel discussion on the model of sustainable economic growth for Russia. This is the central topic, which has been on the agenda of the country's leading economic conference for the past few years. The attention of the participants of the discussion will focus on the perspectives for economic growth in the country for 2018-2024. Experts will also discuss the global financial system and the stability of Russian financial markets. How appropriate is the international experience in macroeconomic regulation for Russia? How to prioritize public expenditures based on monitoring of the effective use of budget resources? These and other questions will form the basis for a dialogue between the main representatives of the Russian economy.

According to Ivan Fedotov, the Executive Director of the Forum, Vice Rector of RANEPA, Director of AIRR: 'The Gaidar Forum has become a traditional place to discuss the Government agenda for the coming year. All key stakeholders will come to RANEPA: state corporations, development institutions, governors, the Government'. Anton Siluanov, the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, and Maksim Oreshkin, the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, will take part in the discussion. Elvira Nabiullina, Governor, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and Tatyana Golikova, Accounts Chamber Chairperson, have confirmed their attendance. The panelists also include Andrei Klepach, Deputy Chairman, Vnesheconombank (Chief Economist). Alexey Kudrin, Chairman of the Board, the Center for Strategic Research Foundation (CSR), Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation (2000-2011), will make the key speech.

On January 13, 2017, day two of the Gaidar Forum, Herman Van Rompuy, President, the European Policy Centre; President, the European Council (2009-2014); Prime Minister of Belgium (2008-2009) shall deliver a speech. Sberbank head Herman Gref and Rusnano chief Anatoly Chubais will take part in the discussion Technological Challenges and Economic Dynamics: What is Really Going on?

Topics for the third day will be: The New Tax Policy in Russia, Smart Cities Technologies, Islamic Finance, Open Scientific Infrastructure, University 3.0: The Future is Coming, Contours of the New Global Economy and Russia's Challenge to Respond.

