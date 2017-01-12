OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) President Debi Daviau will hold a press conference tomorrow on Parliament Hill about the Phoenix pay system's ongoing problems and outline a key demand of the government.

When: January 12, 2017, 11:30 am Where: Charles Lynch Room, 130S, Centre Block

PIPSC represents some 55,000 public-sector scientists and other professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.

