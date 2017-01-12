VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNS)(OTCQX: SLSDF) today announced it has received its first Oil & Gas sector purchase order. The 7,000 ton shipment is scheduled to start within a week.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial Silica Product company developing its 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a significant logistical advantage of being closer to oil and gas markets located in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Louisiana when compared to northern sources such as Wisconsin.

For more information about Select Sands Corp., please visit www.selectsandscorp.com.

