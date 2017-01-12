SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- The Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament for Sydney - Victoria on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with the Derek Mombourquette, member of the Legislative Assembly MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier, on behalf of the Honourable Joanne Bernard, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services and the Minister responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, will be announcing the opening of new affordable housing project in Whitney Pier.
Date: January 13, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. Location: 75 Prince Street Sydney, Nova Scotia
Natalie Chavarie
Public Affairs
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
902 426-4262
nchavari@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
Patricia Jreige
Communications Advisor
Housing Nova Scotia
902 424-4844
Patricia.jreige@novascotia.ca