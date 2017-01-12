Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Appointment of director 12-Jan-2017 / 13:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Hellenic Capital plc ('Hellenic' or the 'Company')* *Board Change* Hellenic announces that Graham Stanley Jones has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company. Graham is a founding director of Garness Jones Chartered Surveyors, one of Hull's leading commercial surveying practices. He provides professional and valuation services for a number of well-known banks and a wide range of private clients. Graham is a director and chairman of a medical research company, Yorkshire Laser Centre Ltd., a company limited by guarantee and funded by the Moghissi Laser Trust (Charity No. 326689) of which he is a founding Trustee and Hon. Treasurer. Other current directorships are Quetzal Capital Ltd. and UK Medical Laser Centre Ltd. Previous directorships within the last 5 years are Lombard Capital PLC and Crest Lets Ltd. There is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph 21 of appendix 1 of the NEX Rules for Issuers. The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for this announcement. CONTACT DETAILS: Hellenic Capital plc Mark Jackson Tel: 01482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited Hugh Oram Tel: 020 7464 4090 Language: English ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: BOA TIDM: HECP OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 3744 End of Announcement EQS News Service 535983 12-Jan-2017

January 12, 2017 08:20 ET (13:20 GMT)