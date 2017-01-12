

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While fuel prices showed a substantial rebound, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that U.S. import prices rose by less than expected in the month of December.



The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.4 percent in December after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in November.



Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.3 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said export prices rose by 0.3 percent in December after slipping by 0.1 percent in November. Export prices had been expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.



