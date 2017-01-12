MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- The Linley Group today announced the winners of its annual Analysts' Choice Awards which recognize the top semiconductor products of 2016 in seven categories: embedded processors, mobile processors, server processors, processor-IP cores, mobile chip, networking chip, and best technology.

"Our awards program not only recognizes excellence in chip design and innovation, but also recognizes the products that our analysts believe will have an impact on future designs," said Linley Gwennap, founder and principal analyst at The Linley Group. "These products significantly improve the design of systems in their target applications."

To choose each winner, The Linley Group's team of technology analysts focuses on the merits of the leading products that entered production (or, in the case of IP, released to RTL) during 2016. They evaluate the combined advantages in power, performance, features, and cost of each device for their target end application and market.

Following are the recipients of the 2016 Analysts' Choice Awards:

Best Server Processor: Intel's Xeon Phi 7200

Best Embedded Processor: Marvell's Armada 88SP1000

Best Networking Chip: Cavium's XPliant CNX880xx

Best Mobile Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820

Best Mobile Chip: Cavendish's SmarTuner

Best Processor IP: Synopsys' ARC SEM Security Processor

Best Technology: RISC-V Foundation's Instruction Set

About The Linley Group

The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for networking, communications, mobile, and data-center applications. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group also publishes the weekly Microprocessor Report. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletter: Linley Newsletter.

