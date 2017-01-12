CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Ice Edge Business Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of DIRTT (TSX: DRT), today announced its proprietary ICE® software, ICE 1.1 for SAP® ERP, has achieved certified integration with the SAP ERP application. This integration provides state-of-the-art visual design configuration for manufacturers that produce design-to-order products.

ICE software uses patented gaming technology to create lifelike images for customers to understand what their proposed product will look like, the cost and how to easily apply options. ICE is a parametric visual configurator that will only allow compatible options, or those meant to work together, to be assembled together.

Numerous companies currently use ICE software to sell, visualize, specify, price, manufacture and deliver their own products to market. Ice Edge's solutions represent a new paradigm of manufacturing. They allow fabrication from a single, live dataset, facilitating immediate engineering change and eliminating the standard need for maintenance of downstream information. At the same time, the solutions connect seamlessly with manufacturing, financial, inventory and other business systems.

ICE 1.1 integrates with SAP ERP as a visual configurator. When a product is designed, a bill of material is automatically created in SAP ERP, which then checks inventory, plant capacity, current pricing and delivery capability.

"The integration of ICE software and SAP ERP will help customers that seek to purchase designed-to-order products to better understand and visualize the end product," says Barrie Loberg, CTO of Ice Edge Business Solutions and creator of ICE software. "ICE's concise pricing, integrated with SAP ERP, helps customers with cost certainty, which can provide a strong edge to the manufacturers that build these types of products. We anticipate that this integration with ICE will provide significant benefit to both customers and manufacturers that use the power of SAP software to differentiate their businesses."

ICE uses gaming technology as its basis for visual configuration, allowing enhancements such as virtual reality, augmented reality, sun and light conditions, and powerful render capability to bring products to life for design-to-order manufacturing companies. These enhancements offer a differentiation advantage between companies that have these capabilities and those that do not.

In addition, Ice Edge Business Solutions has joined the SAP PartnerEdge® program. Through the program, partners work closely with SAP to develop and certify the technical integration of their solutions with SAP software. Integrated partner applications extend, complement and add value to SAP solutions, in turn helping mutual customers to more successfully meet business needs and realize strong results.

About Ice Edge Business Solutions

Ice Edge Business Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of DIRTT Environmental Solutions. Ice Edge is a business-first technology company, providing a suite of revolutionary software solutions for businesses that offer customer-driven products or services. The ICE® software platform represents the first generational leap in design software in over 20 years, utilizing true object-oriented technology to provide intelligent, expert software unrivaled in the industry today. Ice Edge solutions help our customers to realize increased revenues and reduced costs, while allowing greater control of business systems and a fluid flow of information across the entire enterprise.

www.ice-edge.com

About DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing it Right This Time) uses its proprietary 3D software to design, manufacture and install fully customized prefabricated interiors. The Company's customers in the corporate, government, education and healthcare sectors benefit from DIRTT's precise design and costing; rapid lead times with the highest levels of customization and flexibility; and faster, cleaner construction.

DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT's team supports nearly 100 Distribution Partners throughout North America, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT." For more information visit www.dirtt.net.

SAP, PartnerEdge and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

Contacts:

Barrie Loberg

Ice Edge Business Solutions

bloberg@dirtt.net

cell (403) 471-4776



