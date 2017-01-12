MONTEBELLO, NY--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Sterling National Bank, the principal subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), announced today that Troy Grasinger has joined the bank's Public Finance team as Managing Director and Vice President, covering the eastern portion of the US. Troy will be based in Columbus, OH and will report to Michael Horkey, Senior Managing Director at Sterling.

Grasinger will be responsible for managing and developing client relationships and building on Sterling's portfolio of products and services, including loans, deposits and other offerings. He will also be responsible for maintaining loan quality, supporting underwriting, portfolio administration and cash management functions, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Grasinger has extensive experience in municipal finance, corporate finance, personal finance, and financial management. He was most recently a municipal sales executive at Huntington National Bank, where he was responsible for growing and maintaining a portfolio of private placement municipal debt in Southern Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst at Huntington, where he performed credit and risk analysis for the government banking department. Grasinger has held analyst and portfolio management positions at BOK Financial and Union Bank.

"Troy is a great addition to our team," said David Bagatelle, Executive Vice President and President-New York Metro Market at Sterling. "His broad experience in municipal finance and corporate banking will be great assets for Sterling as we look to expand our client base, build on our service offerings, and continue to provide our clients with high-touch services on a national level."

Grasinger graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in political science and economics.

About Sterling National Bank

Sterling National Bank, the principal subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families, and consumers in communities within the greater New York City area through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit www.snb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling's current expectations about its future results, plans, operations and prospects and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling at managing these risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling's actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section of Sterling's securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and Sterling specifically disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/9/11G126893/Images/Headshot_Troy_Grasinger-21b1d19894b0b7a29e55e8095faaae8e.jpg

STERLING NATIONAL BANK:

Linda Dunbar

FVP, Director of Corporate Communications

845.369.8085