SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRED), a life sciences technology holding company, announces the issuance of US patent 9,434,991 direct to a method for performing an Advanced Reproductive Therapy ("ART").

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") estimates 208,604 ART cycles were performed in 2014 resulting in 70,354 live births in the United States in 2014. Mike Schramm, PRED's Director of Intellectual Property, described the claims of 9,434,991 as covering any in vitro fertility treatment of an egg of a woman having any gynecological disorder associated biomarker.

"The issuance of this US patent significantly strengthens PRED's Intellectual Property position and mission of assisting parents in delivering the healthiest babies possible," said Bradley Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of PRED. "The rights to this technology are seen as a synergistic companion to our medicinal therapeutic products."

According to Technavio's latest report, the global fertility services market is expected to exceed USD 21 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (PRED), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, revolutionizes the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases through the commercialization of novel therapeutics leveraged by proprietary gene-based companion diagnostics. The Company develops and/or acquires proprietary technologies that open windows into the origin of human disease and the role that genes and their related proteins play in diseases' onsets and progressions. PRED's subsidiaries use gene-based information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of disease and therapeutic products designed to effectively prevent and/or treat diseases.

For further information about this release, contact Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL at 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com, www.predictivetechnologygroup.com, www.predrx.com and www.yesinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for new vaccines and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/12/11G127224/Images/zygote-2a8cb488c87a82a19cf39347ff7cc4d5.jpg

Contact

Rich Kaiser

YES INTERNATIONAL

757-306-6090

yes@yesinternational.com

www.predictivetechnologygroup.com

www.predrx.com