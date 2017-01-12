European Union of Associations of Translation Companies Re-elects Lionbridge Country Manager Rudy Tirry as President

BRUSSELS, Jan. 12,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., today announced that Country Manager (Belgium), Rudy Tirry, has been re-elected President of the European Union of Associations of Translation Companies (EUATC). With a two-year term of office which began on the 1st January 2017, Rudy's new mandate is a continuation of his first appointment as president in 2015. The re-election shows Rudy's continuous involvement in contributing to the language industry, alongside a prominent body within the sector.

Commenting on the new appointment, Rudy Tirry said: "I look forward to continuing my role at the EUATC. It's an honour to have been elected President for the second time and to be offered the chance to help the association support national initiatives to promote professionalization in the language industry."

The EUATC is an umbrella body for national associations of translation companies throughout Europe. The EUATC provides a united voice for language services companies and promotes the highest standards of quality and business practice. It also helps to improve the training of linguists across Europe. Membership is not limited to EU-member states but also includes other European countries such as Switzerland and Turkey.

To learn more, visit www.euatc.org

