Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia, Joins NCFA's Advisory Board

Fineqia International Inc.(the "Company"or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTCPink: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) today announced its CEO, Bundeep Singh Rangar, joining the Association's Advisory Board as Advisor, Global Debt Markets.

Bundeep Singh Rangar has more than 20 years' combined experience in finance, banking, consultancy, technology and media. He has incubated and is the CEO of Fineqia Limited, an international platform for financing debt securities, PremFina Limited, a financier of UK insurance premiums and CEO of IXL Holdings, a European company that has secured more than £200 million in debt financing for UK lending companies from European banks. He also founded IndusView, an India-focused advisory firm based in London and Delhi.

He was previously Managing Director of Technology Markets at Quartz Capital, a unit of NASDAQ's largest market maker Knight Securities. Earlier, Bundeep created the first index of European Internet stocks at Bloomberg L.P where he also hosted Europe's first daily live TV show on the Internet and Technology. Bundeep has been a senior advisor to high-growth technology start-ups such as Skype SA, and multinationals such as India's largest IT services co. Tata Consultancy Services, the world's No.2 mobile operator T-Mobile (UK), U.K.'s top telecom BT Plc and Europe's top carmaker Volkswagen AG.

"We're very excited to have Bundeep's finance and banking experience join the Association to facilitate strategic partnerships and provide further insight into market developments in private debt placement markets globally. As a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), Fineqia International (FNQ) offers investors unique access to participate in international fintech propelled venture funding markets", said Craig Asano, Founder and Executive Director of NCFA Canada.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia's business model is to provide an online platform and associated services for the placement of debt and equity securities, initially in the UK. The platform will transparently highlight the risks and objectively outline opportunities involved. For more information, visithttp://www.fineqia.com.

About National Crowdfunding Association of Canada

The National Crowdfunding Association of Canada (NCFA Canada) is a cross-Canada non-profit actively engaged with both social and investment crowdfunding stakeholders across the country. NCFA Canada provides education, research, leadership, support and networking opportunities to over 1500+ members and works closely with industry, government, academia, community and eco-system partners and affiliates to create a strong and vibrant crowdfunding industry in Canada. For more information, visit:http://www.ncfacanada.org, andhttp://ncfacanada.org/advisory-committees/.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to complete the Change of Business, failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

please contact: Karolina Komarnicka, Chief Marketing Officer, T: +1(778)654-2324, E: info@fineqia.com , W: http://www.fineqia.com