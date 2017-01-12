OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SJL), a carbon science company engaged in the design and build of green energy storage, green energy creation and green re-creation through carbon materials. The Company is pleased to announce that it is starting a significant drill program on one of its Buckingham mining properties, based on the helicopter born survey that was completed in the fall and the digitalization of the previous drilling. The goal of the drill program is to cover as much of the properties as possible and twin drill existing holes to verify historical information. The end result will help determine a resource model.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO, commented: "It's great to be back on the ground and working. All of the summer and fall work projects were successful and have lead us to start drilling; what will hopefully be the future of a certain number of small pit operations. As previously demonstrated, the blended graphite we created produced the highest possible quality, high performance lithium-ion batteries. As demand for spherical, carbon coated graphite continues to grow, knowing that we can make this product is half the way to success. The other half is figuring out how much we can make."

Christian Derosier, P.Geo., D.Sc., commented: "The drill program is planned for fifteen drill holes and will cover about 1,500 meters in length spread over many shallow new holes and twin holes next to historical holes for verification and to be in compliance with NI 43-101. The rejects and the pulps of the core samples will be sent out to determine grade, element analysis and quality. The cores will be blended for further scientific research and to work towards creating a mine signature for assurance of duplicating the results on a much larger scale."

The Company will use the results of the work program to continue to develop an engineering model and equipment designs for the high speed first commercial shaping and coating mill in North America. The Company is constructing the first stand-alone patent pending mill, as previously announced in a press release dated May 19, 2016. The mill will grind, size, shape and coat graphite for the lithium-ion battery industry for use in electric cars and bulk energy storage. Presently any material for production is sourced from a number of off shore graphite mines. The Company will release the results from the drill program as they become available.

Christian Derosier, P.Geo., D.Sc., is the qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and, acting on behalf of Saint Jean Carbon, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean's properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. The forward-looking statements in this news release assume, inter alia, that the conditions for completion of the Transaction, including regulatory and shareholder approvals, if necessary, will be met.

Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Information Contact :

Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

Tel: (905) 844-1200



