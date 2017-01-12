Lund, January 12, 2017 - At today's Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") in Anoto Group AB (publ), the following main resolutions were adopted.



Resolution to approve the resolution by the Board of Directors to issue convertible bonds



The EGM resolved unanimously to approve the resolution by the Board of Directors as of 2 December 2016 to issue a senior unsecured convertible loan at a par value of not more than SEK 9.2 million. The convertible bonds may, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right, only be subscribed for by Inhye Kim. The convertible bonds shall be issued and subscribed for at a price equal to 100 percent of their principal amount. The convertible bonds shall be paid for through set-off against part of a 2.4 million Singapore dollars (SGD) (approximately SEK 15.5 million) loan provided by Inhye Kim to the Company. Bondholders are entitled to convert, at any time during the period commencing on the date following 20 calendar days after subscription date for the convertible bonds up to and including 15 November 2018, all or part of the loan amount into shares of the Company. The initial conversion price is SEK 0.135 per share. The loan falls due on 5 December 2018 to the extent the conversion has not taken place before such date.



Jörgen Durban, Chairman, telephone +46 46 540 12 00



This information is information that Anoto Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 a.m. CET on January 12, 2017.



About Anoto Anoto is a global leader in digital writing and drawing solutions. Its technology enables high-precision pen input on nearly any surface. Anoto is present around the world through a global network of strategic licensing partners that deliver user-friendly writing and drawing solutions for effective collection, transfer and storage of data. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.



