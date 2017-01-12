A spokesman for New Energy Solutions GmbH (NES) has told pv magazine that the company will soon begin construction of four photovoltaic projects in Iran, each with a capacity of 30 MW. NES will work with an Austrian EPC company, and local companies Silk Road Energy Technology and MEWE Middle East Water & Environment to complete the construction, which is due to take place from March until September

Remuneration system

Upon completion of the construction phase, NES will own the projects, which will then be connected to Iran's national grid by operator Tavanir. The generated power, NES added, will be purchased by Iran's Renewable Energy Organisation (SUNA), which is part of Iran's energy ministry and is ...

