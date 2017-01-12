BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

Data from China was largely positive during the month with November's official industrial production rising 6.2% year-on-year, above the 6.1% that markets had expected. Retail sales reported a 10.8% year-on-year gain, ahead of the 10.2% increase anticipated, whilst fixed-asset investment was in-line with market hopes, rising 8.3%. One dark spot amongst the data was property sales growth; at 7.9% year-on-year in November, it hit its lowest point since December 2015.

Despite this supportive economic data, the base metals came under pressure with nickel, copper and zinc declining by 11.0%, 5.0% and 4.9% respectively. This appeared to be driven by continued US dollar strength as the 10-year US Treasury yield extended its climb higher, fuelled by Trump's pledged stimulus measures.

Elsewhere, gold bullion declined by 1.4%, finishing the month at a price of $1,157/oz. Whilst moves in the underlying gold price continued to be weak, gold equities recovered some of the losses they experienced in November. Within the bulk commodities, coking coal was not immune to the price sell-off as it finished the month 28.9% lower (the coking coal price remains 146.2% higher than it started the year). Those companies more exposed to this came under pressure during the month.

Strategy and Outlook

After an extended down-cycle, January 2016 appears to have marked the bottom for the mining sector. The sector has performed strongly in 2016, primarily driven by commodity prices bouncing off the multi-year lows. Nonetheless, positioning surveys suggest investors remain cautious of the sector, given several years of severe underperformance, and the sector continues to be under-owned relative to history. Sentiment towards China has improved and the Chinese government's stimulus package has fed through into improved economic data points such as PMI figures above 50 and robust property prices. At the same time, we have seen mining companies focus on cutting costs, reducing debt and improving balance sheets.

Looking ahead, we expect the mining sector's performance to remain somewhat volatile in the near-term but we see the medium to long-term outlook as positive. The situation in China has improved and, for the first time since the global financial crisis, we are seeing signs of synchronous growth throughout the world's developed economies. The impact of the mining sector slashing capital expenditure and underinvesting over the past few years is beginning to be felt by global production. Finally, whilst the sector performed strongly in 2016, it has only returned to July 2015 levels and with many of the miners trading at attractive free cash flow yields, valuations still at relative lows and commodity prices surprising to the upside, the risk of being underweight the sector remains.

All data points are in US dollar terms unless stated otherwise.

12 January 2017

