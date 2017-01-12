Research and Markets - Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear (Gear Type and Aircraft Type) Market Report 2016 - Forecasts to 2022: Safran Landing Systems is One of the Most Prominent Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market: Analysis & Forecast: 2016-2022, (Focus on Gear Type and Aircraft Type)" report to their offering.

The aircraft landing gear market reported a revenue of $4.84 billion in 2016 with the main landing gear segment accommodating for the highest revenue by 2022.

The overall demand for landing gear systems is gaining popularity in the aerospace and defense industry owing to the growing need for lightweight components. The aircraft landing gear market is highly driven by the demand generated for aircrafts across emerging economies, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the growing need for lightweight, high performance landing gear systems, and an increase in the air passenger traffic has contributed to the growth of the market.



The main landing gear will encompass for the largest market revenue share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. With the evolution in new technologies, advanced materials have been procured so as to reduce the fuel consumption using lightweight components. Hence, the leading market players are using the advanced materials (composites, titanium and others) for the production of landing gear systems. Safran Landing Systems is one of the most prominent manufacturers of main landing gear system which developed a main landing gear system for Airbus A350-900 aircraft that has a completely new design and uses latest technology to obtain high reliability, low weight, and low cost of ownership.



The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period (2016-2022), followed by the Rest of the World (RoW), Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness further developments in landing gear systems with China dominating the market in this region. The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa in the rest of the world segment witnessed significant rise in the air passenger traffic which could further propel the aircraft demand in the region.

The U.S., being the largest market in North America, consists of many players who are investing substantially and conducting research and development activities in the market. Similarly the U.K., France, and Germany are some of the prominent countries in Europe that witnessed a rise in the air traffic.



This increase in air traffic has led European Airlines acquire 240 new aircrafts in 2015 of which a majority (67%) were single-aisle aircrafts. Thus, the increasing demand for aircraft is likely to propel landing gear market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope & Methodology



1.1 Scope of the Report



1.2 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers



2.1.1 Growing demand for the Lightweight Landing Gear



2.1.2 Growing Demand for Aircraft



2.1.3 Rising Demand of Landing Gear Systems from Emerging Economies



2.2 Market Challenges



2.2.1 Design and Development Challenges for the Landing Gear System



2.2.2 Strict Regulatory Requirements



2.2.3 Machining Challenges with New Materials



2.3 Market Opportunities



2.3.1 Increasing Use of New Materials for the Production of Landing Gear



2.3.2 More Electric Aircraft (MEA)



3 Competitive Insights



3.1 Competitive Landscape



3.2 Key Strategies and Developments



3.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements and Contracts



3.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions



3.2.3 Other Developments



3.3 Market Key Strategies And Developments



4 Industry Analysis



4.1 Overview of Aircraft Landing Gear Systems



4.2 Design and Development of the Aircraft Landing Gear



4.3 Product Offerings by Key Manufacturers



4.4 Future Landing Gear Technologies



4.5 Aircraft Demand Analysis



4.6 Pricing Analysis of Landing Gear Systems



4.7 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market, 2016-2022



5.1 Assumptions and Limitations



5.2 Market Overview

6 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market By Aircraft Type



6.1 Segmentation of Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market By Aircraft Type



6.2 Market Overview



6.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



6.4 Medium Widebody Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



6.5 Large Widebody Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



6.6 Regional Jets Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



7 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Type



7.1 Segmentation of Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Type



7.2 Market Overview



7.3 Main Landing Gear Market 2016-2022



7.4 Nose Landing Gear Market 2016-2022



8 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Geography



8.1 Segmentation of Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Geography



8.2 Market Overview



8.3 The North American Aircraft Landing Gear Market 2016-2022



8.3.1 U.S. Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



8.3.2 Canada Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



8.4 The European Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



8.4.1 U.K. Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



8.4.2 Germany Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



8.4.3 Spain Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022

8.5 Asia Pacific Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



8.5.1 China Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



8.5.2 India's Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



8.5.3 Japan Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022



8.6 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size in Rest of the World 2016-2022



9 Company Profile



9.1 AAR Corporation



9.1.1 Company Overview



9.1.2 Financials



9.1.2.1 Overall Financials



9.1.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix



9.1.3 SWOT Analysis



9.2 CIRCOR Aerospace



9.2.1 Company Overview



9.2.2 Financials



9.2.2.1 Overall Financials



9.2.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix



9.2.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix



9.2.3 SWOT Analysis



9.3 Eaton Corporation



9.3.1 Company Overview



9.3.2 Financials



9.3.2.1 Overall Financials



9.3.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix



9.3.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix



9.3.3 SWOT Analysis



9.4 Héroux-Devtek



9.4.1 Company Overview



9.4.2 Financials



9.4.2.1 Overall Financials



9.4.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix



9.4.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix



9.4.3 SWOT Analysis



9.5 Liebherr Aerospace



9.5.1 Company Overview



9.5.2 Financials



9.5.2.1 Overall Financials



9.5.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix



9.5.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix



9.5.3 SWOT Analysis



9.6 Magellan Aerospace



9.6.1 Company Overview



9.6.2 Financials



9.6.2.1 Overall Financials



9.6.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix



9.6.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix



9.6.3 SWOT Analysis



9.7 Safran Landing Systems



9.7.1 Company Overview



9.7.2 Financials



9.7.2.1 Overall Financials



9.7.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix



9.7.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix



9.7.3 SWOT Analysis



9.8 SPP Canada Aircraft Inc.



9.8.1 Company Overview



9.8.2 Financials



9.8.2.1 Overall Financials



9.8.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix



9.8.3 SWOT Analysis



9.9 Triumph Group



9.9.1 Company Overview



9.9.2 Financials



9.9.2.1 Overall Financials



9.9.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix



9.9.3 SWOT Analysis



9.10 UTC Aerospace Systems



9.10.1 Company Overview



9.10.2 Financials



9.10.2.1 Overall Financials



9.10.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix



9.10.2.3 Business Segment Revenue Mix



9.10.2.4 Geographic Revenue Mix



9.10.3 SWOT Analysis

10 Appendix

10.1 Related Reports



List of Tables:



Table 1 Key Growth Indicators for Aircraft Demand, 2015-2035



Table 2 New Airplane Deliveries, 2015-2035



Table 2.1 Aircraft Demand by Region



Table 2.2 Airworthiness Regulations



Table 3.1 Key Contracts, Agreements and Partnerships



Table 3.2 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Venture



Table 3.3 Other Developments



Table 4.1 Landing Gear Data



Table 4.2 Product Offerings by Key Manufacturers



Table 4.3 Key Growth Measures, 2015-2035 (%)



Table 4.4 New Aircraft Deliveries, 2016-2035



Table 4.5 Pricing Analysis of Landing Gear Systems



Table 5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Table 6.1 Landing Gear Market Size, by Aircraft Type 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Table 6.2 Unit Projections of Regional Jets by Market Players, 2015-2024



Table 7.1 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, by Gear Type 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Table 8.1 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, by Geography 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Table 8.2 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size in Rest of the World, 2016-2022 ($Million)



Table 8.3 Key Growth Indicators in Rest of the World, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Table 8.4 Key Growth Indicators in Rest of the World, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Table 9.1 Major Revenue Generating Customer



Table 9.2 Major Revenue Generating Customers



List of Figures:

Figure 1 Global Passenger Traffic Trends, 2003-2016



Figure 2 Functions of Landing Gear Systems



Figure 3 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022



Figure 4 Global Commercial Aircraft Demand, 2015-2035



Figure 5 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Type, 2016 and 2022



Figure 6 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Aircraft Type, 2016 and 2022



Figure 7 Ranking of Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Aircraft Type, 2016 and 2022



Figure 8 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Geography, 2016 and 2022 ($ Million)



Figure 9 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Geography, 2016 and 2022 (%)



Figure 1.1 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Scope



Figure 1.2 Secondary Data Sources



Figure 1.3 Top Down and Bottom up Approach



Figure 1.4 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Influencing Factors



Figure 1.5 Assumptions and Limitations



Figure 2.1 Market Dynamics Snapshot



Figure 2.2 Comparative Analysis on Airline's Fuel Cost



Figure 2.3 Analysis of Global Air Passenger Traffic Demand



Figure 2.4 Analysis of Global Air Freighter Demand



Figure 2.5 Global Economic Outlook, 2014-2017 (%)



Figure 2.6 Market Drivers-Impact Analysis



Figure 2.7 Market Challenges-Impact Analysis



Figure 3.1 Some of the Organic & Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by the Key Players



Figure 3.2 Percentage Share of Strategies Adopted by the Market Players



Figure 4.1 The Evolution of Landing Gear Systems



Figure 4.2 Different Stages in the Design and Development of the Landing Gear Systems



Figure 4.3 Future Landing Gear Technologies Meeting Market Challenges



Figure 4.4 Technology Trends for Landing Gear Design



Figure 4.5 Value Chain Analysis



Figure 5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 6.1 Classification of Landing Gear Market by Aircraft Type



Figure 6.2 Landing Gear Market Share by Aircraft Type, 2016 and 2022



Figure 6.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, 2016 and 2022 ($ Million)



Figure 6.4 Medium Widebody Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, 2016 and 2022 ($ Million)



Figure 6.5 Large Widebody Landing Gear Market Size, 2016 and 2022 ($ Million)



Figure 6.6 Regional Jets Landing Gear Market Size, 2016 and 2022 ($ Million)



Figure 7.1 Classification of Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Type



Figure 7.2 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Type, 2016-2022



Figure 7.3 Main Landing Gear Market Size, 2016 and 2022 ($ Million)



Figure 7.4 Nose Landing Gear Market Size, 2016 and 2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.1 Classification of Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Geography



Figure 8.2 Geographic Distribution of Aircraft Landing Gear Market, 2016 and 2022



Figure 8.3 North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.4 U.S. Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.5 Canada Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)

Figure 8.6 European Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.7 European Landing Gear Market Size, by Country 2016-2022



Figure 8.8 U.K. Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.9 Germany Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.10 Germany Air Traffic Analysis



Figure 8.11 Spain Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.12 APAC Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.13 China Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.14 India's Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.15 Japan Landing Gear Market Size, 2016-2022 ($ Million)



Figure 8.16 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size in Rest of the World 2016-2022 ($Million)



Figure 8.17 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size in Rest of the World 2016-2022 ($Million)



Figure 9.1 AAR Corporation - Overall Financials, 2013-2015 ($ Million)



Figure 9.2 AAR Corporation - Business Segment Revenue Mix, 2013-2015 ($ Million)



Figure 9.3 CIRCOR International - Overall Financials, 2013-2015 ($ Million)



Figure 9.4 CIRCOR International - Business Segment Revenue Mix, 2013-15 ($ Million)



Figure 9.5 Circor International- Geographical Mix, 2013-2015



Figure 9.6 Eaton Corporation - Overall Financials, 2013-2015 ($ Million)



Figure 9.7 Eaton Corporation - Business Segment Revenue Mix, 2013-15 ($ Million)



Figure 9.8 Eaton Corporation - Research and Development Analysis, 2013-15 ($ Million)



Figure 9.9 Eaton Corporation- Geographical Mix, 2013-2015



Figure 9.10 Heroux-Devtek - Overall Financials, 2013-2015 ($ Million)



Figure 9.11 Heroux-Devtek - Business Segment Revenue Mix, 2013-15 ($ Million)



Figure 9.12 Heroux-Devtek - Geographic Revenue Mix, 2013-2015



Figure 9.13 Leibherr Group - Overall Financials, 2013-2015 ($ Million)



Figure 9.14 Leibherr Group - Business Segment Revenue Mix, 2013-15



Figure 9.15 Leibherr Group - Geographic Revenue Mix, 2014 and 2015 ($ Million)



Figure 9.16 Magellan Aerospace - Overall Financials, 2013-2015 ($ Million)



Figure 9.17 Magellan Aerospace - Business Segment Revenue Mix, 2013-15



Figure 9.18 Magellan Aerospace - Geographic Revenue Mix, 2013-2015



Figure 9.19 Safran Group - Overall Financials, 2013-2015 ($ Million)



Figure 9.20 Safran Group - Business Segment Revenue Mix, 2013-15



Figure 9.21 Safran Group - Geographic Revenue Mix, 2013 - 2015



Figure 9.22 Sumitomo Precision Products (SPP) Co. Ltd - Overall Financials, 2013-2015



Figure 9.23 SPP Co. Ltd - Business Segment, 2014-15



Figure 9.24 Triumph Group - Overall Financials, 2014-2016

Figure 9.25 Triumph Group - Research and Development Expenses, 2013-15 ($ Million)



Figure 9.26 Triumph Group - Business Segment Revenue Mix, 2014-16 ($ Million)



Figure 9.27 United Technologies Corp. - Overall Financials, 2013-2015 ($ Million)



Figure 9.28 United Technologies Corporation - Revenue Mix by End-Market, 2013-15 ($ Million)



Figure 9.29 United Technologies Corporation - Business Segment Revenue Mix, 2013-15 ($Million)



Figure 9.30 United Technologies Corp. - Geographic Revenue Mix, 2013-2015



Figure 9.31 United Technologies Corp. - Research and Development Analysis, 2013-15 ($ Million)



Companies Mentioned



- AAR Corporation

- CIRCOR Aerospace

- Eaton Corporation

- Héroux-Devtek

- Liebherr Aerospace

- Magellan Aerospace

- SPP Canada Aircraft Inc.

- Safran Landing Systems

- Triumph Group

- UTC Aerospace Systems

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mh3ndm/global_commercial

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716