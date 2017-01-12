Research and Markets - Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear (Gear Type and Aircraft Type) Market Report 2016 - Forecasts to 2022: Safran Landing Systems is One of the Most Prominent Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The aircraft landing gear market reported a revenue of $4.84 billion in 2016 with the main landing gear segment accommodating for the highest revenue by 2022.
The overall demand for landing gear systems is gaining popularity in the aerospace and defense industry owing to the growing need for lightweight components. The aircraft landing gear market is highly driven by the demand generated for aircrafts across emerging economies, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the growing need for lightweight, high performance landing gear systems, and an increase in the air passenger traffic has contributed to the growth of the market.
The main landing gear will encompass for the largest market revenue share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. With the evolution in new technologies, advanced materials have been procured so as to reduce the fuel consumption using lightweight components. Hence, the leading market players are using the advanced materials (composites, titanium and others) for the production of landing gear systems. Safran Landing Systems is one of the most prominent manufacturers of main landing gear system which developed a main landing gear system for Airbus A350-900 aircraft that has a completely new design and uses latest technology to obtain high reliability, low weight, and low cost of ownership.
The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period (2016-2022), followed by the Rest of the World (RoW), Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness further developments in landing gear systems with China dominating the market in this region. The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa in the rest of the world segment witnessed significant rise in the air passenger traffic which could further propel the aircraft demand in the region.
The U.S., being the largest market in North America, consists of many players who are investing substantially and conducting research and development activities in the market. Similarly the U.K., France, and Germany are some of the prominent countries in Europe that witnessed a rise in the air traffic.
This increase in air traffic has led European Airlines acquire 240 new aircrafts in 2015 of which a majority (67%) were single-aisle aircrafts. Thus, the increasing demand for aircraft is likely to propel landing gear market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Research Scope & Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Research Methodology
2 Market Dynamics
2.1 Market Drivers
2.1.1 Growing demand for the Lightweight Landing Gear
2.1.2 Growing Demand for Aircraft
2.1.3 Rising Demand of Landing Gear Systems from Emerging Economies
2.2 Market Challenges
2.2.1 Design and Development Challenges for the Landing Gear System
2.2.2 Strict Regulatory Requirements
2.2.3 Machining Challenges with New Materials
2.3 Market Opportunities
2.3.1 Increasing Use of New Materials for the Production of Landing Gear
2.3.2 More Electric Aircraft (MEA)
3 Competitive Insights
3.1 Competitive Landscape
3.2 Key Strategies and Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements and Contracts
3.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
3.2.3 Other Developments
3.3 Market Key Strategies And Developments
4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Overview of Aircraft Landing Gear Systems
4.2 Design and Development of the Aircraft Landing Gear
4.3 Product Offerings by Key Manufacturers
4.4 Future Landing Gear Technologies
4.5 Aircraft Demand Analysis
4.6 Pricing Analysis of Landing Gear Systems
4.7 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market, 2016-2022
5.1 Assumptions and Limitations
5.2 Market Overview
6 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market By Aircraft Type
6.1 Segmentation of Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market By Aircraft Type
6.2 Market Overview
6.3 Narrow-body Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
6.4 Medium Widebody Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
6.5 Large Widebody Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
6.6 Regional Jets Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
7 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Type
7.1 Segmentation of Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Type
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Main Landing Gear Market 2016-2022
7.4 Nose Landing Gear Market 2016-2022
8 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Geography
8.1 Segmentation of Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Geography
8.2 Market Overview
8.3 The North American Aircraft Landing Gear Market 2016-2022
8.3.1 U.S. Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
8.3.2 Canada Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
8.4 The European Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
8.4.1 U.K. Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
8.4.2 Germany Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
8.4.3 Spain Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
8.5 Asia Pacific Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
8.5.1 China Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
8.5.2 India's Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
8.5.3 Japan Landing Gear Market Size 2016-2022
8.6 Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size in Rest of the World 2016-2022
9 Company Profile
9.1 AAR Corporation
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Financials
9.1.2.1 Overall Financials
9.1.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix
9.1.3 SWOT Analysis
9.2 CIRCOR Aerospace
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Financials
9.2.2.1 Overall Financials
9.2.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix
9.2.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix
9.2.3 SWOT Analysis
9.3 Eaton Corporation
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Financials
9.3.2.1 Overall Financials
9.3.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix
9.3.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix
9.3.3 SWOT Analysis
9.4 Héroux-Devtek
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Financials
9.4.2.1 Overall Financials
9.4.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix
9.4.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix
9.4.3 SWOT Analysis
9.5 Liebherr Aerospace
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Financials
9.5.2.1 Overall Financials
9.5.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix
9.5.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix
9.5.3 SWOT Analysis
9.6 Magellan Aerospace
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.2 Financials
9.6.2.1 Overall Financials
9.6.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix
9.6.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix
9.6.3 SWOT Analysis
9.7 Safran Landing Systems
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Financials
9.7.2.1 Overall Financials
9.7.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix
9.7.2.3 Geographic Revenue Mix
9.7.3 SWOT Analysis
9.8 SPP Canada Aircraft Inc.
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Financials
9.8.2.1 Overall Financials
9.8.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix
9.8.3 SWOT Analysis
9.9 Triumph Group
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Financials
9.9.2.1 Overall Financials
9.9.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix
9.9.3 SWOT Analysis
9.10 UTC Aerospace Systems
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.2 Financials
9.10.2.1 Overall Financials
9.10.2.2 Segment Revenue Mix
9.10.2.3 Business Segment Revenue Mix
9.10.2.4 Geographic Revenue Mix
9.10.3 SWOT Analysis
10 Appendix
10.1 Related Reports
Companies Mentioned
- AAR Corporation
- CIRCOR Aerospace
- Eaton Corporation
- Héroux-Devtek
- Liebherr Aerospace
- Magellan Aerospace
- SPP Canada Aircraft Inc.
- Safran Landing Systems
- Triumph Group
- UTC Aerospace Systems
