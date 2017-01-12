Global Specialty Silica Market 2017-2021: Growth in the Automotive Industry / Growing Applications of Precipitated Silica in the Food Industry / Increasing Demand for Paints with Functional Benefits - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Specialty Silica Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global specialty silica market to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global specialty silica market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of specialty silica in key application areas such as rubber; personal care; food, feed, and agriculture; ink, paints, and coatings; and others across regions have been considered. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The increased emphasis on the R&D to develop eco-friendly silica gel products, owing to the increasing global awareness of the need to protect the environment, is resulting in the introduction of safer silica gel products. The introduction of Eco Blue Silica Gel by Nantong OhE Chemicals can be cited as an example of such a development.



This product does not contain cobalt dichloride or cobalt chloride, the main types of environment pollutants mostly found in allochroic silica gel products, while still having the same level of efficiency. Cobalt chloride- and cobalt dichloride-based products cause water pollution and are harmful to aquatic life. As such, the development of eco-friendly silica gel products is a positive trend, which is expected to propel the market's growth in the coming years.

According to the report, the automotive industry is growing with the increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles worldwide. In terms of units, almost 90 million vehicles were sold in 2015, and this number is expected to reach up to 108 million by 2020. The rising per capita income with increasing population across regions will likely drive the revenue of the global automotive industry.

Key vendors



Evonik Industries

PPG Industries

W.R. Grace

J.M. Huber

Solvay

Other prominent vendors



Anten Chemical

Cabot

FUJI SILYSIA CHEMICAL

Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals (GMGBC)

IQE

Kadvani Chemicals

Madhu Silica

Oriental Silicas

PQ

Qingdao Haiyang Chemical

Tosoh Silica



