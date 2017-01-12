Air Data Systems Market worth 762.9 Million USD by 2021: Growing Demand for Large Military UAVs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Air Data Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The air data systems market is projected to grow from USD 579.7 Million in 2016 to USD 762.9 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period.

Rise in the number of aircraft orders & deliveries and growing demand for large military UAVs are key factors expected to drive the growth of the air data systems market. The market has been segmented on the basis of aircraft type, component, end user, and region.



Based on aircraft type, the air data systems market has been segmented into narrow body, wide body, very large body, general aviation, regional transport, rotary wing, military transport, fighter jet, and UAV. The narrow body aircraft segment dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. According to Boeing's Current Market Outlook 2016, the global fleet size of narrow body aircraft is 14,870, which is anticipated to reach 32,280 aircraft by 2035. Asia and North America have the largest fleet of narrow body aircraft, with 4,540 and 4,010 aircraft respectively. Increase in demand for narrow body aircraft globally is driving the air data systems market.

Based on component, the market has been segmented into electronic unit, sensors, and probes. Among them, the electronic unit segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. As per the FAA-RVSM mandate, every aircraft flying between flight level (FL) 290 and 410 (inclusive) should have an RVSM (Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum) compliant electronic unit. The end users of the air data systems market include civil and military. Among the two, the civil segment has the largest market size and is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The civil aviation industry across the globe has been witnessing strong growth in recent years, driven by factors such as increase in air travel, rise in disposable income, and growth in international tourism, among others.



Companies Mentioned:



Aeroprobe Corporation

Ametek Inc.

Astronautics Corporation of America

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Shadin Avionics

Thommen Aircraft Equipment

United Technologies Corporation



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Air Data Systems Market, By End User



8 Air Data Systems Market, By Aircraft Type



9 Air Data Systems Market, By Component



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



