SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/12/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing the improving financial performance and growing distribution network of NutraFuels Inc. (OTC PINK: NTFU).

Many microcap companies are full of promises and empty on results, but NutraFuels has proven that it can scale revenue higher. During the 9-month period ended September 30, 2016, the company's revenue increased 111.2% to $260,471 and gross margins improved from 14.2% to 58.8%, which helped decrease its net loss by 63.1%. Since then, the company has reported a steady flow of new purchase orders that could drive revenue higher.

NutraFuels has announced several new purchase orders that could drive revenue during the fourth quarter and beyond. Since the company's products are consumables, the clients purchasing these orders are likely to become repeat customers over time if their customers purchase the products. The company's R&D efforts have also expanded its product lines to provide deeper opportunities for its existing clients.

NutraFuels relies on extensive distribution networks to sell its products, which means that new partnerships are vital to its success. Over the past several weeks, the company has announced new deals designed to increase its exposure to potential distributors, as well as the addition of at least one new distributor to the mix. These deals provide leverage to increase revenue over the long-term by establishing new channels to end market consumers.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/nutrafuels-ntfu-ramps-up-revenue-inks-partnerships/

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com



