Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2017) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") announces that effective January 12th 2017, Stephen Walmsley has resigned as a director of the Company.

Stakeholder would like to thank Mr. Walmsley for his service on the Board and for his contributions during his period of tenure with the Company, and would like to wish him well with his future endeavours.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The primary focus of Stakeholder is to explore and develop the Ballarat Gold Property in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more Stakeholder Gold Corp. information, please contact

Christopher J. Berlet, CFA

President & CEO

416 525-6869

cberlet@stakeholdergold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and apply only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include changes in the prevailing price of gold, the prevailing price of natural gas, the Canadian-United States exchange rate, amount of gas produced that could affect revenues and production costs. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Company's annual financial statements and MD&A.